Celebrities Are Sending Support to Kate Middleton

Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Following weeks of speculation about her health and whereabouts, Kate Middleton announced on Friday that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer. “This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she said in a video posted to the couple’s official social media accounts.

Following the announcement, Buckingham Palace shared a statement from King Charles, who said he is “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did.” The palace added that Charles — who was also recently diagnosed with cancer — has “remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also commented on the news, telling publications, “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Meanwhile, celebrities and politicians shared well wishes for Middleton and her family online. Olivia Munn, who recently revealed that she’s been living with breast cancer for months, commented on the post: “Thank you for showing what it’s like to fight with grace and determination.” During a routine press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre added, “Our thoughts are with the Duchess of Cambridge and her family members and friends during this incredibly difficult time, and we certainly wish her a full recovery.” Here’s how other public figures are showing their support.

NEW: From Harry and Meghan, a message to their sister-in-law, Kate.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."#PrincessofWales #katemiddleton — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 22, 2024

You are brave, and we love you. ~Jill https://t.co/xlt7CcsjPu — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) March 22, 2024

Sending our love, support, and best wishes for a full and complete recovery to Catherine, The Princess of Wales. https://t.co/Yuljx1FSc6 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 22, 2024

The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country. pic.twitter.com/IFX51Wm5Q3 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 22, 2024

Now I hope everyone will leave her alone and allow the privacy she and her family need. https://t.co/yRTrNbyh0J — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 22, 2024

On behalf of Londoners, I wish the Princess of Wales a swift recovery as she undergoes treatment. My thoughts are with her & her family.



Cancer has an impact on so many of us - & her bravery in sharing her diagnosis will help raise awareness & encourage others to get checked. https://t.co/fHlmSwOq0X — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 22, 2024

Awful news. Wishing The Princess of Wales a full recovery. 🙌🏻 https://t.co/9l93s1EpJw — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 22, 2024

Your Highness,



In this difficult period you are going through, Brigitte and I wish you a full recovery.



Your strength and resilience inspire us all. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 22, 2024

My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, her children, and the entire Royal Family following the news of her cancer so courageously shared.



On behalf of Canadians, I’m sending my support as she undergoes treatment. We’re all wishing her a swift recovery. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 22, 2024

The thoughts of everyone at the All England Club are with our Patron HRH The Princess of Wales, HRH The Prince of Wales and their family at this time.



We wish The Princess of Wales the very best as she takes the time she needs to make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/8oOGZdqeZH — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) March 22, 2024

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.