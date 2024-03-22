Celebrities Are Sending Support to Kate Middleton

Following weeks of speculation about her health and whereabouts, Kate Middleton announced on Friday that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer. “This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she said in a video posted to the couple’s official social media accounts.
Following the announcement, Buckingham Palace shared a statement from King Charles, who said he is “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did.” The palace added that Charles — who was also recently diagnosed with cancer — has “remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also commented on the news, telling publications, “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”
Meanwhile, celebrities and politicians shared well wishes for Middleton and her family online. Olivia Munn, who recently revealed that she’s been living with breast cancer for months, commented on the post: “Thank you for showing what it’s like to fight with grace and determination.” During a routine press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre added, “Our thoughts are with the Duchess of Cambridge and her family members and friends during this incredibly difficult time, and we certainly wish her a full recovery.” Here’s how other public figures are showing their support.