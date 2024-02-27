Kate Middleton Is Reportedly ‘Doing Well’

Photo: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Six weeks after Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery, a royal staff member has offered a very vague update on her health. On Tuesday, after Prince William backed out of a royal engagement, a palace aide told several publications that his wife, Kate Middleton, is “doing well.”

Earlier in the day, Kensington Palace revealed that, owing to a “personal matter,” William wouldn’t be attending a service for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, who died in January 2023. The last-minute change to William’s schedule surprised royal watchers, particularly because he was supposed to speak during the service. Though the palace didn’t elaborate on what personal matter William was skipping the service for, a royal aide — likely anticipating that William’s absence would prompt speculation about Middleton’s health — told CNN that the Princess of Wales “continues to be doing well.”

The statement comes amid concern that Middleton, who hasn’t been seen publicly since Christmas, is not, in fact, doing well. On January 17, Kensington Palace surprised the world when it announced that Middleton had undergone a planned abdominal surgery. Its statement said Middleton would stay in the hospital for two weeks before continuing her recovery at home and that she likely wouldn’t be participating in public events until Easter.

It’s worth noting that even vague updates on the health of royal family members are historically rare. Typically, the health of the family members has been kept completely private. In announcing Middleton’s surgery, the palace said she hoped that her personal medical information would remain private.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.