Kate Middleton Spotted for the First Time in Months

On Monday, Kate Middleton was spotted for the first time since December, laying to bed the wild conspiracy theories that claimed she was in a coma or had major plastic surgery. TMZ shared photos of the Princess of Wales riding shotgun in an SUV near Windsor Castle, her mother, Carole, driving the car.

Back in January, Kensington Palace announced that Middleton was recovering from “planned abdominal surgery” at a private hospital in London. This was somewhat shocking news, considering that there was previously no indication that Middleton was ill or in need of surgery. A couple weeks later, the palace announced that Middleton was back home and “making good progress.” Suspicion began to mount recently, as Middleton’s absence from public life reached the two-month mark.

In an attempt to quell the BBL rumors, a rep for Middleton told “Page Six”: “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’s recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.”

Apparently that was not enough. But now, TMZ has provided actual proof of life and describes Middleton as “rocking somewhat of a smile” in the grainy photos, and that is an accurate description. “I will not be Saltburn-ed that easily,” is how I’m interpreting her smirk.

