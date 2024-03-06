And Now, Kate Middleton’s Uncle Is Going on ‘Big Brother’

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

In a week filled with cryptic news about Kate Middleton, a development even weirder than BBL conspiracy theories has emerged: Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith is wreaking havoc on the 23rd season of Celebrity Big Brother U.K.

Gary's the uncle to an heir, will he be Celebrity Big Brother royalty? #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/qqvtQYnPza — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 4, 2024

Goldsmith, who’s known as an IT-recruitment entrepreneur in England, has referred to himself as the “black sheep” of his family, and based on the sizzle reel Big Brother released this week, he is still leaning into that. “I often read that people think I’m a bit of a bad boy,” he said between several cheeky winks. “It’d be lovely to put the record straight, but winding people up is probably my favorite hobby.” Alongside clips of him shaking his butt around and performing a jarring dab, he added that he is “riddled with mischief and danger” and is also “an absolute nightmare to live with.” “There’s a reason why I’ve had four wives,” he quipped before concluding with a sudden “Ka-kaw!”

Goldsmith didn’t specify what he wants to “set the record straight” about, but there are a lot of options. A few years before Kate and William’s wedding, an undercover reporter released footage of Goldsmith ostensibly cutting lines of cocaine at his villa in Ibiza, which was apparently called the Maison de Bang Bang. He made headlines again in 2017 after he was arrested for assaulting his fourth and current wife, Julie-Ann Goldsmith, outside their home in London. Prosecutors said Goldsmith had called her “a nothing and whore” in a taxi ride on the way home, and then, after she slapped him in the face, he punched her, causing her to fall and hit her head. Goldsmith pleaded guilty and was fined £5,000 along with a year of community service and mandatory rehabilitation.

Already, Goldsmith has managed to bring what seems to be a similar attitude to Big Brother — during this week’s season premiere, he claimed Meghan Markle put “a stick in the spokes” of the Sussex family dynamic when she married Prince Harry. He was also accused of fat-shaming one of the other contestants, referring to himself as “not the big lad in the room.”

Though Goldsmith technically seems to be toeing the palace line, at least when it comes to Meghan and Harry, British tabloids are anticipating a royal meltdown over his presence on the show. I guess Markle is not the only royal with PR-nightmare relatives?

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.