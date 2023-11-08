Kim Might Actually Have Her Own Football Guy

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

We are deep in the throes of football season, by which I mean that Taylor Swift has been publicly dating an NFL guy for several months. And now, it seems another woman whose dating life is frequently the subject of wild speculation is wading even further into the end zone as well: Kim Kardashian. Things are reportedly heating up between Pete Davidson’s most famous ex and one Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens.

According to Us Weekly, the rumored duo are said to be considering a hard launch, just in time for the upcoming Swiftie Bowl. The anonymous source said the couple are “getting serious,” as they try to “figure out the next steps” in their relationship. OBJ is famous, of course, but he’s not Kardashian famous, and the footballer is apparently “much more private” than the woman who has repeatedly said she wants to be a modern Marilyn Monroe and shares her every waking moment on social media, if not on Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Kim and OBJ were first linked — in gossip, at least — in September, when several outlets claimed they had been “hanging out casually,” though only in groups with mutual friends. (Beckham and his ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood, who share a son, broke up at some point earlier this year.) In November, Kim set off another flurry of rumors after she showed face at Beckham’s 31st birthday party in New York.

Though E! News claimed in September that Kim is “not seriously dating anyone at the moment” and that she and OBJ simply have “a lot of mutual friends in common,” a second source told Us Weekly that the rumored romance has been going on for at least a year. Her presence at OBJ’s birthday party alone wasn’t exactly indicative of anything particularly flirty — they have indeed been running in the same social circle for years, and she was at his 30th birthday last year, too. However, one source told Page Six that they spent the whole night chatting with the CEO of a sports-merch company. Doesn’t exactly sound like a date to me, but then again, neither does ice cream at Rite Aid. Perhaps a field-side appearance at the M&T Bank Stadium lies somewhere in our future?

