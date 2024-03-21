Is This Really the Worst Place You Can Put a Birkin?

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has set the internet ablaze once again, this time, for the treatment of one of her Birkin bags. At the NBA Lakers game on Saturday, Kardashian and her son Saint sat courtside, and front and center was Kardashian’s $40,000 Hermès bag … on the floor.

Judging from the comments, some people found this bag placement triggering. “Birkin on the floor is insane,” one person wrote under a photo of Kardashian on Instagram. “That bag cost more than most people pay in yearly rent,” said another. That part is not up for debate: Birkins typically cost tens of thousands of dollars, on top of being notoriously hard to purchase. It’s a bag that even Julia Fox said she was nervous to carry around.

Still, while the floors might be sticky as hell in the nosebleed section, isn’t that court squeaky clean for the players? And anyway, where else is she supposed to put it? This isn’t Kim’s first Birkin. She has a number of them, including one that North West drew all over, so I’m sure it’s not the worst thing that has ever happened to one. If you’re really worried for the well-being of Birkins, isn’t using the bag (and temporarily resting it on the floor) still better than putting it in storage?