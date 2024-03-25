King Charles Is Itching to Get Back to Work

Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

It’s been nearly two months since King Charles took a step back from official royal duties to receive cancer treatment, and he’s apparently eager to get back to work. Speaking with Sky News Australia on Sunday, the king’s nephew, Peter Phillips, said Charles is “in good spirits” but “frustrated that recovery is taking a little longer than probably he would want it to.”

Maybe Charles also feels that the royal family has been lacking in leadership in recent weeks? According to Phillips, the king is “always pushing his staff and everybody and his doctors and nurses to be able to say, ‘Actually, can I do this? Can I do that?’” While Queen Camilla and Prince William have been filling in during Charles’s absence, it’s hard to deny that it’s already been a rough year for the royals. In February, the palace announced that the king had been diagnosed with cancer (they didn’t specify what type). Then, on Friday, following weeks of rumors about her whereabouts and well-being, Kate Middleton revealed in a video that she has also been diagnosed with cancer and has begun chemotherapy.

People reports that despite prior claims that Kate would be going all out for Easter, she and William will understandably be celebrating privately with their children this year. However, Charles is apparently “progressing well” and hopes to attend Easter service at St. George’s Chapel on Sunday. A source added, “One thing that has been wholly undiminished is his appetite for work.” Sounds like someone is itching to get back to the office with his new communications assistant.

