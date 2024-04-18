The Royal Jam Wars Are Underway

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

The United States and the United Kingdom have long been allies, but a new war between the two superpowers is ramping up. This time, it’s not about taxation, it’s about jam. In the wake of Meghan Markle giving us a sneak peek at American Riviera Orchard’s strawberry jam, sales for King Charles’s own fruity preserve reportedly saw a spike, per the Daily Mail.

King Charles sells jam? Those royals have their hands in all sorts of pies; of course they sell jam. The Daily Mail reports that Charles’s jam “appears to have seen a jump in sales from royalists who have done so in such great numbers that one item sold out.” That’s right, there are Brits so cranky that they bought Charles’s jam out of spite (and maybe racism).

The Highgrove Organic Strawberry Preserve is currently sold out, which means that my dream of doing a taste test comparing Meghan’s jam and Charles’s jam has to be put on hold for now. On Highgrove’s website, Charles’s jam is described as “a mouth-watering combination of plump ripe strawberries and tangy lemon.” Ew. Sorry, I imagined Charles saying that and it grossed me out.

We still don’t know much about Meghan’s plans for her jam empire. Does the jam taste good? TBD. Her friends are claiming to love it, but you should always take praise from someone’s friend with a pinch of salt. Will there be flavors other than strawberry? Also unclear. The ARO website is still blank. Meanwhile, Charles is pumping out jarred condiments like his life depends on it. The king’s offerings include strawberry preserve, blood-orange marmalade, and honey mustard with chili, not to mention three different kinds of honey.

For now, all we know is that while Meghan is focused on making small-batch jam, Charles has quietly been running a jam business for almost 15 years. Meghan has a lot of ground to cover, but I believe that she can come out the victor here. After all, whose recommendation are you really going to take: some weirdo royalist or a chic, beautiful woman in Montecito?

