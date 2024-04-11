Kourtney Kardashian ‘Pounded a Glass of Breast Milk’

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The upside of the Kardashians sharing so much about their lives is that we get a lot of insight into what makes them weird. Remember when Kim filled a bathtub with hot chocolate and blamed it on elves? Well, now it’s Kourtney’s turn to share. The reality star posted an Instagram Story on Wednesday night wherein she revealed her trick to getting over sickness: breast milk.

Kardashian shared a photo of herself with a filter that made her look like she was from Whoville. On top of it, she wrote, “This filter is crazy and I just pounded a glass of breast milk because I feel sick … goodnight!” Okay, much to consider here. You have to wonder what kind of sick she was feeling, because “pounding” a glass of any kind of milk when you have a rumbly tummy would be nuts. But even if you felt a cold coming on, would your first thought be, I need to slam some breast milk ASAP?

This is not the first time the Kardashians have turned to breast milk as a cure-all. In a 2013 episode of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami (remember those spinoff shows?), Kim used Kourtney’s breast milk “fresh off the boob” as a way to treat her psoriasis. It did not work, and years later Kim revealed that what actually helps is cortisol and seaweed-based treatments.

But hey, maybe it works for when you’ve got a scratchy throat or an inflamed sinus. Kourtney’s medicinal use paired with the fact that the Erewhon girlies are putting colostrum in their smoothies makes me think that breast milk is on trend for 2024. Drink up!

