Who Stole $4 Million of Kourtney Kardashian’s Supplements?

A stolen truck filled with $4 million worth of Lemme Burn capsules is on the loose. Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images, Lemme

At least one person has figured out which Kardashian-backed products are worth investing in. According to TMZ, some entrepreneurial thieves stole a truck filled with shipments from Lemme, Kourtney Kardashian’s gummies-and-supplements brand, last week.

Apparently the hijackers hacked the security system of a warehouse in the San Fernando Valley where the truck was parked, used fake paperwork and IDs to enter the lot, then drove off with the product in tow before anyone realized who they were. Their haul? Over $4 million worth of Lemme Burn capsules, Kourtney’s purportedly metabolism-activating vitamins.

But it seems the heisters were not after a lifetime supply of belly-fat-burning pills — TMZ claims they sent Lemme a digital ransom note demanding payment for the precious cargo. The company has reportedly filed a grand-theft report and has police looking into the culprits and hopefully tracking down the truckload of digestion supplements floating around the West Coast.

While they do that, I have a great idea for the Ocean’s 11 franchise writers.

