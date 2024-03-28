Kristen Stewart Says She Froze Her Eggs

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Seems like everyone is freezing their eggs lately — including Kristen Stewart and her fiancée, Dylan Meyer. On Tuesday’s episode of the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, in response to a question about wanting children, Stewart told host Amanda Hirsch, “That’s the thing, you ask these questions, and I’m like, ‘Not no!’ We’ve done really annoying things like freeze our eggs and stuff. So if we want to, we can, you know what I mean? Like, keeping that open.”

But according to Stewart, there’s quite a bit on the to-do list first. Meyer and Stewart got engaged in 2021 but won’t get married until after Stewart has finished directing her adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir The Chronology of Water — which hasn’t yet started filming. “We are both really casual people,” she said. “We have a very loose plan — which is appropriate to us — for after I make my first movie.”

This comes after Stewart’s Rolling Stone profile, in which she called the Chronology of Water adaptation her “baby” — and said she could see herself having actual babies with Meyer. “I don’t know what my family’s going to look like, but there’s no fucking way that I don’t start acquiring kids,” she said. She also said that she and Meyer have discussed carrying each other’s embryos, which is very Julie and Camilla of them. Still, the prospect is intimidating. “I’m not scared of being pregnant. I’m not scared of having a kid,” Stewart told the publication. “But I’m so fucking scared of childbirth, it’s crazy.” Which, same! For now, let’s wish Stewart a successful birth for her movie and hope that she names her eventual human child Renesmee.

