Kyle Richards Wants Hilaria Baldwin on RHOBH

Last year, Alec Baldwin told Kelly Ripa that he and wife Hilaria/Hillary were open to entering the realm of reality television, explaining that the Baldwin family “has reality TV written all over it.” (You’ve got to pay for all those kids somehow.) On yesterday’s episode of Ripa’s podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards offered a counterproposal of sorts. When asked whom she would invite to join the cast, she answered: Hilaria Baldwin.

Incredible. Richards added, “I’m scared I’m gonna mispronounce her name, but I think it’s kind of fitting for the situation.” Richards being worried about mispronouncing the name Baldwin gave herself, purportedly in order to sound more Spanish, is just the kind of comedic excellence that would be perfect for Bravo.

As Richards points out, one flaw in this plan is that Hilaria currently lives in New York. But maybe she should still think about a Housewives appearance? It seems to be working out great for Jenna Lyons …