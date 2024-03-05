Kylie Jenner Has a Booze Brand Now

Photo: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Kylie Jenner’s business empire already includes makeup, skin care, skin care for babies, and faux-leather trench coats. What could possibly be missing from that perfect portfolio? The answer, of course, is a canned vodka soda.

On Tuesday, Jenner announced Sprinter, which will hit shelves later this month in a four-flavor variety pack. The reality star did not push any boundaries flavorwise, opting to go with lime, grapefruit, peach, and black cherry. The missed opportunity here is having a fifth flavor, and then having each of her sisters (and Kris) say a different one is their favorite. It’s like nobody wants to work anymore.

“Sprinter is my answer to the growing consumer demand for quality canned cocktails — we’re adding to a market dominated by only a few players with an incredibly delicious vodka soda in a can,” Jenner said in a statement. I believe that’s business jargon for “I realized I could make some money here.” And she probably will! The cans are cute, and they look great in a sexy Instagram Reel.

Between this and Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila, you might be able to stock a bar full of Kardashian booze soon. Perhaps Khloé will get really into Japanese whiskey, or Kourtney will acquire the taste for fernet. I’d love to try Kim’s take on light beer.

