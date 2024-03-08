Kylie Jenner Agrees Her Style Has Changed Recently

Kylie Jenner has not seen your comments about her style evolution — at least that’s what she’s saying on the record. The reality star was profiled in the New York Times on Thursday, in a story pegged to her new business ventures, which include canned vodka sodas and a perfume. Jenner was down to talk about the way her style has changed, but shut down speculation that it has anything to do with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

“I don’t have this thick mane down to my butt, I don’t have lash extensions, I don’t have these long claws,” Jenner said, noting that she is “stripping down a little bit.” She later added: “It takes me a while after I have a baby to feel like myself again,” referring to the birth of her son, Aire, in 2022. “Then you get your body back, and you’re like, ‘Wait, the trends have changed.’”

Specifically, the trends we’re talking about today are the cottagecore-Dôen-puffy-sleeve vibes she brought on vacation last summer, documented via Instagram. At the time, there was speculation that Chalamet was the impetus behind Jenner’s Reformation era. When asked if she had seen those comments, Jenner said she hadn’t.

“I don’t know how I feel about that,” the makeup mogul said. “I just don’t want to talk about personal things.” Jenner also told writer Jessica Testa that she only reads comments that are “related to her businesses.”

Well, damn. One day you’re making out at the Golden Globes for everyone to see, the next you don’t want to tell the paper of record whether or not that same guy likes it when you wear a maxi dress. RIP to those few months where we were getting a steady stream of details about the couple. Now, we don’t even know if Jenner has seen Dune: Part Two yet. Did she like it? Did she get a popcorn bucket?

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.