Kylie Kelce Says Traylor’s Relationship Is ‘Amazing’

If there’s anyone whose judgment I trust in the Kelce family, it’s Kylie Kelce. Betrothed to shirtless wife guy and everyone’s favorite retiree Jason Kelce, Kylie seems like your run-of-the-mill WAG with a no-nonsense relationship to her inlaws’ newfound fame and to her own husband’s antics. So if Kylie says Taylor Swift’s romance with her brother-in-law Travis Kelce is a certified good thing, well then, I’m inclined to believe her.

During an interview with the Today Show on Monday, Kylie sat down with hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb to chat all things Kelce, Traylor very much included. The mom of three, who’s spent some quality time with the nesters in VIP suites at Chiefs games, offered that she’s fully onboard with the lovebirds’ blossoming relationship. Witnessing the HIIT enthusiasts’ bond up close, she added, has been “amazing.”

“Ultimately, if Trav is happy, we’re happy,” Kylie told Guthrie and Kotb. “We are always cheering on Uncle Trav. It’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field.”

Recently, “Uncle Trav” has been busy swinging at golf balls to the tune of “Bad Blood” and auditioning for game show gigs, while the couple have made a joint effort to maintain their physiques — dad bod shamers be damned. Last month, Swift and Kelce also took the famous people’s version of a Spring Break getaway to the Bahamas, where they reportedly told each other stories while looking out at the ocean. See, chivalry isn’t dead after all.

