Lala Kent Is Pregnant

Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Lala Kent is expecting her second baby. On Saturday, the Vanderpump Rules star posted two cute photos announcing her pregnancy on Instagram. “I’m expanding my pod,” Kent wrote alongside a pic of her 2-year-old daughter gazing at her belly.

Kent, who is currently single, told Cosmopolitan in January that she was in the process of conceiving a baby through intrauterine insemination — a procedure that includes surgically putting sperm in the uterus to fertilize an egg — and that she was doing it using donor sperm. She said she decided to try the procedure after seeing it work well for some of her friends. She also said she didn’t want to keep waiting for a partner to have a baby with. “I will not gamble on me having my child,” she said. “And I just don’t think that finding a partner and falling in love with someone has anything to do with bringing a child into the world.”

Kent welcomed Ocean in March 2021 with her then-fiancé, film producer Randall Emmett. At the time, the couple had been together for six years, but they ended their relationship in October 2021 amid rumors that he cheated on her. In 2022, the Los Angeles Times reported that over several years, Emmett had allegedly abused multiple women, assistants, and business partners. Kent told the Times that she had become increasingly suspicious of Emmett after “he ran after me, tackled me, and knocked me to the ground” when she tried to take his phone to see if there was evidence of him cheating. Emmett has denied all allegations, saying they were orchestrated by Kent in an effort to gain full custody of their daughter. The two currently share custody.

Kent told Cosmopolitan: “Everyone would tell me, ‘You’re going to find somebody.’ And I got to thinking, Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person?” Congrats to Lala and future-big-sis Ocean.

