19 Cheap Gifts for When You Ignored Every Last-Minute Guide

What do you do when the shipping deadlines for most major websites have come and gone but you still have gifts to buy? Praise the procrastinator gods because Nordstrom is here to save you from showing up on Christmas Day with sad printouts of belated presents. As long as you order by 12 P.M. tomorrow, they’ll deliver by Christmas Eve. Of course, this comes with a price — a flat rate of $10 for expedited delivery. Pro tip: Get a few things to really maximize the shipping charge. Should you need some help, scroll ahead to see our very affordable picks that all qualify for this promotion.

The Gift of Tom Ford

You don’t pop Molly or rock a Tom Ford tuxedo, but you can rock a silky eye shadow.

Tom Ford Private Shadow
$36 at Nordstrom

For Your Tech-Savvy Dad

Never suffer through cold hands while texting again.

The North Face eTip Apex ClimateBlock Gloves
$45 at Nordstrom

The Gift of Good Bedhead

This silk pillowcase won’t tug at your hair or your face, so you’ll wake up with fewer tangles.

slip™ for beauty sleep ‘Slipsilk™’ Pure Silk Pillowcase
$79 to $99 at Nordstrom

For the Fancy Tween

The gardenia perfume and fancy bottle will make all her classmates jealous.

CHANEL GABRIELLE CHANEL EAU DE PARFUM SPRAY
$105 to $135 at Nordstrom

For Someone Doing It for the ‘Gram

This sheet mask will wash your face and instantly transform you into a Santa with a bubble beard.

Glamglow BUBBLESHEET™ Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Mask
$9 at Nordstrom

A Gift That Looks Fancy

When you can’t afford La Mer cream, there’s always La Mer lip balm.

La Mer The Lip Balm
$60 at Nordstrom

Because Everyone Loves These Leggings

Over 3,000 fans can’t be wrong.

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
$54 at Nordstrom

For Your Brother in College

He’ll use this as a weekend or laundry bag.

Herschel Supply Co. ‘Novel’ Duffel Bag
$85 at Nordstrom

A Personal Gift for Your Mom

A birthstone necklace is a great way to camouflage a last-minute purchase.

Kendra Scott Elisa Birthstone Pendant Necklace
$50 at Nordstrom

For the Trendy Teen

Nothing says ahead of the trends like velvet kicks.

Vans Old Skool Sneaker
$55 to $70 at Nordstrom

Cute Tween-Appropriate Earrings

This variety pack is a nice stocking stuffer.

BP. 4-Pack Crystal Earrings & Ear Cuffs
$18 at Nordstrom

A Cheerful Hoodie

Good for anyone who refuses to be anything but cozy on the weekends.

Champion Reverse Weave® Pullover Hoodie
$65 at Nordstrom

Another Easy, Personal Gift

You guys loved our gift of the day but that won’t ship in time. Here’s another initial necklace that’s cute and will arrive by Christmas Eve.

Lulu DK Love Letters Spinning Initial Necklace
$68 at Nordstrom

A Fun, Work-Appropriate Sweater

Good for lightening up even the darkest of winter days.

Leith Bubble Sleeve Sweater
$59 at Nordstrom

For the Person Who Can’t Wait to Wear Her New Clothes

She’ll throw this bejeweled sweater come New Year’s Eve.
Topshop Jewelled Sweater
$55 (50 percent off) at Nordstrom

A Warm Hat That Isn’t Dorky

Patagonia is the brand that can’t do any wrong so of course this affordable hat is a foolproof gift.

Patagonia ‘Fisherman’ Beanie
$29 at Nordstrom

Because She Loves Beyoncé

These sleek red satin slides proclaim her allegiance to the Beyhive.

IVY PARK High Shine Slide
$50 at Nordstrom

For the Nancy Meyers Lover

This J.Crew sweater just needs a pair of white pants and a nice kitchen.
J.Crew Fringe Detail Cable Knit Sweater
$71 (40 percent off) at Nordstrom

For Any Dude

Good for your hypebeast brother, a new dad, or any other man who appreciates a good pair of sweats.

Nike Tech Fleece Jogger Pants
$65 at Nordstrom

