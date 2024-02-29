Lauren Boebert’s Son Is Facing Felony Charges

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images, Rifle Police Department

On Tuesday afternoon, Trump loyalist Lauren Boebert fired off a tweet targeted at President Biden, writing, “The Biden Crime Family will go down as the most corrupt political family in American history.” Ironically, a few hours later, the congresswoman’s 18-year-old son, Tyler, was arrested on 22 criminal charges in Colorado.

“The arrest comes after a recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts in Rifle,” the Rifle Police Department wrote on Facebook, adding that Tyler is being charged with four felony counts of criminal possession of ID documents, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony, and more than 15 misdemeanor and petty offenses. In an affidavit, police said Tyler, along with three other teens who have not been named because they are underage, broke into cars and stole credit and debit cards. They then allegedly used the cards to buy gas, energy drinks, and food at convenience stores, McDonald’s, and Starbucks. Police apparently used security-camera footage showing a young man wearing a “Shooters Grill” sweatshirt to track down the teens. Shooters Grill is the name of the restaurant Boebert used to own.

In a statement to the Denver Post, Boebert said she loves Tyler but believes he should take ownership of his “poor” decisions. “I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him. As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen,” she said. Tyler was released on bond Wednesday and is scheduled to return to court on April 11.

Tyler’s arrest comes a month after his father, Jayson — from whom Boebert filed for divorce last year — was arrested for third-degree criminal trespass, obstruction, and disorderly conduct. Earlier this month, Boebert was granted a temporary restraining order against Jayson after she claimed he had threatened to hurt her.

Sounds like Boebert may want to think twice before insulting someone else’s family?

