Lauren Sanchez Wore a Corset Dress to the White House

Photo: Getty Images

On Sunday, Lauren Sanchez shared photos from the family vacation she and her fiancé, Jeff Bezos, recently took to Japan, writing that being in the country “felt like living a dream we never wanted to wake up from.” A few days later, Sanchez continued celebrating Japan — this time, at the White House.

At a dinner with 200 diplomats, athletes, actors, a prime minister, and a president, Sanchez still managed to stand out from the crowd. Sanchez arrived at President Biden’s state dinner for Japan on Wednesday night holding hands with Bezos, but it was her gown that had viewers at home talking. The dress — a form-fitting, strapless, floor-length crimson number — had a low neckline and sheer corset that left some wondering if it was too much for the White House. Although many thought the look wasn’t appropriate for a state dinner, some Sanchez fans came to her defense, saying she looked “hot,” which may or may not be how you want to look for a visit to the president’s house.

In her post on Sunday, Sanchez said she and her family fell in love with Japan’s cherry blossoms, explored its ancient temples, and ate the best sushi: “Thank you, Japan, for the memories, the most beautiful sunrises, and those inside jokes 🌀🤍 〰️that’ll stick with us forever.” So will the memory of her state-dinner dress.

