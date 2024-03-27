Lea Michele Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Funny Girl star Lea Michele might finally be ready to move on from renditions of “Don’t Rain on My Parade” to a set of lullabies on repeat. The former Glee actress and sometimes bibliophile announced Wednesday that she and husband Zandy Reich are pregnant with their second child. The couple are also parents to 3-year-old son Ever, who was born in 2020.

“Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed. 💛,” Michele wrote in an Instagram post, accompanying photos of her baby bump draped in a white shawl.

Reich and Michele were reportedly longtime friends before they began dating in 2017. Reich was previously the head of business development for Theory and is now the president of clothing company AYR. The couple married in 2019. After the birth of their first child, Michele released an album of lullabies in 2021 titled, fittingly, Forever: A Lullaby Album by Lea Michele.

The 37-year-old actress previously told People that her husband is the “most incredible in the entire world”: “The best day of the whole year was when my husband took my son to see Funny Girl,” she said. “They came to a matinee and the two of them were in the audience. My son sat through the entire show and it was so so special for me to have him there and see his mommy.”

By the time Michele returns to Broadway, it sounds like she’ll have a cheerleading team of three rooting for her in the audience. Perhaps the whole crew can even practice memorizing (a.k.a. learning to read) her lines together. Congratulations to the happy family!

