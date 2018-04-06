The 50 Most Classic Lipstick Colors of All Time

There are certain lipstick shades known by sight or name or number alone. 999. Schiap. 400. A very, very matte blue-based red that shows up out on the town more often than the most ambitious Instagram influencer. Although hundreds of lip shades cross our desk every day, the Cut is often drawn toward the cult and classic.

To compile this list, the Cut spoke to celebrity makeup artists like Beau Nelson and Lupita Nyong’o’s makeup artist Nick Barose, scanned MakeupAlley message boards to find the best-reviewed lip shades by consumers, and asked brand representatives about their best sellers. Here are the top 50 lip shades of all time, including colors like the first red ever worn at a Christian Dior fashion show.

999 by Christian Dior

$37, Sephora DIOR Rouge Dior Lipstick Rumored to be the lip color worn at the first-ever Christian Dior runway show (then known as 9), this is Dior’s best-selling, classic red. It’s often referred to by its other name: “Iconic.” $37 at Sephora Buy

Ruby Woo by M.A.C

$19, Ulta M.A.C Lipstick Matte This shade is beloved for its ability to look good on virtually everyone. Celebrity makeup artist Beau Nelson explains its appeal: “It’s a vivid, matte, matte, matte red.” (Yes, he said matte three times for emphasis.) “It takes a little effort to get on, but the velvety-red look is worth it.” It’s also known for being virtually indestructible, lasting from morning to night with meals in between. $19 at Ulta Buy

Black Honey Almost Lipstick by Clinique

$18, Sephora CLINIQUE Almost Lipstick A freebie in makeup gift sets in the ’80s, Clinique’s Black Honey Almost became a cult favorite in the ’90s as a lipgloss/lipstick that, in oft-repeated beauty parlance, looks good on almost everyone. It’s now the best-reviewed lipstick on MakeupAlley, with over 1,000 reviews. People buy it in bulk, including our fashion editor-at-large. $18 at Sephora Buy

Spice by M.A.C

Schiap by NARS

Pirate by Chanel

Lady Danger by M.A.C

No. 19 Fuchsia Rouge Pur Couture by YSL

$37, Sephora YVES SAINT LAURENT ROUGE PUR COUTURE Lipstick Collection The first shade created by Monsieur Saint Laurent in 1979. $37 at Sephora Buy

Angel by M.A.C

$19, Ulta M.A.C Lipstick Shine In 2011, an up-and-coming reality star named Kim Kardashian proclaimed this her favorite lipstick shade. This pink lipstick (with a touch of frost) has been a best seller ever since. $19 at Ulta Buy

Funny Face by NARS

$28, Sephora NARS Lipstick Named after the Audrey Hepburn film, this is a fuchsia that looks either more purple or pink depending upon your skin tone. $28 at Sephora Buy

Russian Red by M.A.C

$10, Saks M.A.C Little Lipstick One of the three best-selling reds by M.A.C (the others being Ruby Woo and Lady Danger), this is a cherry red that leans the slightest bit toward orange. $10 at Saks Buy

Fire and Ice and Cherries in the Snow by Revlon

$5, Target Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick Nelson explains the cult appeal of these two shades: “Cherries in the Snow is a pink-based red that has literally been around for decades and is a timeless classic. Fire and Ice was maybe the first Hollywood-red lipstick (and matching nail color). The ads asked readers questions and warned that you were only bold enough to wear the shade if you answered at least eight of them with ‘Yes.’” $5 at Target Buy

Myth by M.A.C

$19, Macys M.A.C Lipstick - Nudes On internet message boards, you often see the acronym MLBB — meaning “My Lips But Better.” This is one of the best-reviewed MLBB shades on MakeupAlley of all time, praised for being a nude that isn’t too nude. It’s a frequently sold-out best seller. $19 at Macys Buy

Bruised Plum by Tom Ford

Jungle Red by NARS

No. 1 by YSL

#400 by Armani

Photo: Roger Cabello $38, Sephora GIORGIO ARMANI BEAUTY Rouge D’Armani Lipstick This classic red is what is known as the Armani Red, and the same shade as seen in the brand’s signature red lipstick case. $38 at Sephora Buy

Brown by Bobbi Brown

$29, Nordstrom Bobbi Brown Lip Color Bobbi Brown started her makeup line with ten lipstick shades and this was one of the originals — a color that helped make brown lips a trend in the 1990s. $29 at Nordstrom Buy

Uncensored by Fenty Beauty

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $24, Sephora FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color This is Rihanna’ s version of a universal red and some already think it’s a replacement for M.A.C’s Ruby Woo. In its liquid form, it’s lighter and easier to apply than a typical tube of lipstick. $24 at Sephora Buy

Nude Kate by Charlotte Tilbury

$25, Net-A-Porter CHARLOTTE TILBURY K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick - Nude Kate Amal Clooney’s makeup artist, Charlotte Tilbury, says that for years people used to beg her for the nude shade that Kate Moss (incidentally, godmother to her children) always wore. Tilbury used to custom-mix it for her, using a mix of concealers. When she finally debuted her own line, she produced Moss’s shade as one of her first lip colors. $25 at Net-A-Porter Buy

Elson by Pat McGrath

Trafalgar by Christian Dior

$37, Sephora DIOR Rouge Dior Lipstick In every beauty range, there’s a classic red that’s a best seller, and a second best seller that’s a more quirky red. This red has a jolt of orange through it — no less pigmented than the 999, but just as vibrant. $37 at Sephora Buy

Heroine by M.A.C

$19, Ulta M.A.C Lipstick Matte Originally launched as part of M.A.C’s Reel Sexy collection, it quickly became a fan favorite (multiple internet message boards devoted threads to documenting their love affair of the lipstick). M.A.C heard their cries and brought this violet shade into its permanent collection this year. $19 at Ulta Buy

No. 52 Rouge Pur Couture by YSL

Honolulu Honey by NARS

$28, Sephora NARS Lipstick One of the most famous nude shades of all time. Makeup creator Francois Nars once said it was his single, most-used beauty product of all time because it’s a “perfect, warm nude” with just “the right amount of yellow and pink.” $28 at Sephora Buy

01 Always Red by Sephora

$14, Sephora SEPHORA COLLECTION Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick Don’t sleep on the house collection by Sephora. I found out about this shade through makeup artist Benjamin Puckey, who found out about it on set. The bright red has become an internet favorite, and is one of the best-reviewed reds on MakeupAlley. $14 at Sephora Buy

Amande Sucrée by Lancôme

$32, Macys Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Hydrating Shaping Lipcolor Barose explains why this bronze should be a classic: “I love that it gives a sheer bronze glaze for the mouth. It’s perfect for darker skin because it’s not a nude but a bit more interesting and glam.” $32 at Macys Buy

Exaltée by Chanel

$37, Chanel.com Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour This pink-red is a new favorite of celebrity makeup artists and has been worn by Emma Stone and Emma Watson. $37 at Chanel.com Buy

Airy Fairy by Rimmel

Photo: VERIFY IMAGE USAGE RIGHTS PRIOR TO USE $5, Target Rimmel London Lip Stick This shade is praised on MakeupAlley for being one of the most foolproof “My Lips But Better” shades of all time with over 500 five-star reviews. $5 at Target Buy

Grege 1947 by Christian Dior

$37, Sephora DIOR Rouge Dior Lipstick Originally conceived as a highlighter blush for lips, this is a classic, polished, peach-based nude. $37 at Sephora Buy

Viva Glam by M.A.C

$19, Macys MAC Viva Glam Lipstick Nelson explains the historical significance behind this color: “The first makeup product ever to be promoted by a drag queen. RuPaul Charles made history by declaring ‘I am the M.A.C girl’ in the advertising for this life-saving lip shade.” Every single penny of this lipstick and its successors goes to AIDS research. $19 at Macys Buy

Casablanca by Tom Ford

$54, Nordstrom Tom Ford Lip Color Although he’s best known for his more vibrant color choices, this is Tom Ford’s most commercially successful lipstick shade. $54 at Nordstrom Buy

Lasting Kiss by Lancôme

$26, Lancome Lancome ROUGE IN LOVE This pinkish-brown is the current best-selling Lancôme shade. $26 at Lancome Buy

Addict Lip Glow Color Reviver Balm by Dior

Violet Femme by Tom Ford

$54, Nordstrom Tom Ford Lip Color Barose explains why this shade is a favorite: “It’s a bright color that’s unique with purple undertones; it’s bright but deep, so it’s easy to wear.” $54 at Nordstrom Buy

No. 311 by Clé de Peau Beauté

$40, Saks Clé de Peau Beauté Extra Rich Lipstick Velvet Refill This is Clé de Peau Beauté’s best-selling lipstick color by far. This shade is frequently worn by the brand’s face, Amanda Seyfried. $40 at Saks Buy

Fairest Nude by L’Oréal Paris

Kate Moss 01 by Rimmel London

Photo: VERIFY IMAGE USAGE RIGHT PRIOR TO USE; $6, Amazon Rimmel London Lasting Finish by Kate Lipstick Kate Moss and Rimmel London teamed up to create a line of lipstick shades — and 01 is billed as the perfect red, worn by Moss in the ads. It’s one of our favorite drugstore lipsticks of all time for its intense color payoff and hydration. Amazon reviewers agree – there are over 600 great reviews. $6 at Amazon Buy $6 at Amazon Buy

Kate Lipstick 111 by Rimmel London

Photo: 12 months, US Only, all media $11, Amazon Kate Lipstick 111 by Rimmel London A balanced red lipstick that’s the second best seller in Kate Moss’s collection, Rimmel. Some also see this as a stand-in for M.A.C’s Ruby Woo. $11 at Amazon Buy $11 at Amazon Buy

Red Revival by Maybelline One

Dare to Bare by By Terry

$36, Net-A-Porter BY TERRY Hyaluronic Sheer Rouge By Terry’s best-selling shade worldwide, a pink-based nude that glides over the lips, with a blend of moisturizing hyaluronic acid and something called “filler spheres” (which promises plump, moisturized color that won’t settle). $36 at Net-A-Porter Buy

Hot and Enchantress by Cover Girl

$12, Amazon Covergirl Lip Perfection Lipstick These two are Cover Girl’s best-selling shades. Hot is often seen as a stand-in for either M.A.C’s Ruby Woo or Russian Red. Enchantress is a purple-based pink. $12 at Amazon Buy $12 at Amazon Buy

Hevyn by Surratt Beauty

$34, Net-A-Porter SURRATT BEAUTY This shade is Troy Surratt’s homage to his late mentor, Kevyn Aucoin. Called a Lipslique, this product’s texture is akin to what would result if lip gloss and lipstick had a baby. It’s Surratt’s current best seller and another My Lips But Better shade. $34 at Net-A-Porter Buy

Strange Magic by Marc Jacobs Beauty

$30, Sephora MARC JACOBS BEAUTY New Nudes Sheer Gel Lipstick This mauve-based nude is Marc Jacobs’s best-selling shade. $30 at Sephora Buy

Intense Nude by Estée Lauder

$32, Sephora ESTÉE LAUDER Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick Pure Color Envy Lipsticks is Estée Lauder’s line of ultrahydrating lipsticks, formulated with hyaluronic acid and intense pigment. (Each tube clicks closed with a satisfying magnetic snap.) This balanced nude has emerged as one of the line’s best sellers. $32 at Sephora Buy

Tulip by Shiseido

Medieval by Lipstick Queen

$24, Ulta LIPSTICK QUEEN Medieval Lipstick In medieval times, women used lemon to give their lips a berry-ish tint. This moisturizing lipstick hybrid takes its sheer, berry inspiration from that color. $24 at Ulta Buy

Exposed by Tarte

$24, Sephora TARTE Lippie Lingerie Matte Lip Tint Although this color is technically described as a nude, it’s more of a pink-rose-brown — and a makeup artist favorite. $24 at Sephora Buy

