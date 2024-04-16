What’s Been Missing From My Apartment? A Loewe-Commissioned Lamp.

Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

My mom is an interior designer, and because of her intrinsic capacity to score delicious vintage pieces or niche designers from the past, I am always on the hunt. Upon moving into my lofted Brooklyn apartment and filling it with antiques, marble side tables, and mid-century chrome chairs, I quickly realized something was missing. No, it wasn’t a Togo couch, Nordic Knots area rug, or travertine sculptural table that was missing. It wasn’t the Tiffany’s candleholders or the lush throws on the sectional. I know now it’s a Loewe lamp.

Artist Nicholas Byrne Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

Creative director Jonathan Anderson has a continued investment in crafts. In 2016, he launched a prize through the Loewe Foundation that commissions and funds 30 artists — from 3,900 submissions — to create work. Recently, the brand has unveiled a drool-worthy collection of … lamps. And not just any old lamps: These are works of art from over 24 renowned artists that function as lamps. The suspended, floor, and table lamps will be on view in the Palazzo Citterio from April 15 to 21, focusing on light as a medium. Oh, the light — the glorious illuminations. Artists embraced and manipulated light, guided by their unique practices, techniques, and materials.

What makes these Loewe lamps so, so intrusive to my design process? Birch twigs and horsehair, translucent paper, and lacquer finishes, reflective contrasts, leather, and ceramics join together to create unique forms that take inspiration from nature. Bamboo artist Hafu Matsumoto has reimagined Puzzle and Hammock bags, and Chikuunsai Tanabe IV has transposed his weaving skills to create intricately woven basket lamps. My apartment won’t be complete without one. I will now obsess forever.

The full list of participating artists is as follows: Alvaro Barrington (Venezuela), Nicholas Byrne (U.K.), Enrico David (Italy), Andile Dyalvane (South Africa), Ernst Gamperl (Germany), Kazunori Hamana (Japan), Anthea Hamilton (U.K.), Akiko Hirai (Japan), Joe Hogan (Ireland),

Ann Van Hoey (Belgium), Genta Ishizuka (Japan), Dahye Jeong (South Korea), Takuro Kuwata (Japan), Jennifer Lee (U.K.), Young Soon Lee (South Korea), Anne Low (Canada), Hafu Matsumoto (Japan), Magdalene Odundo (Kenya), Zizipho Poswa (South Africa), Magali Reus (Netherlands), Chikuunsai Tanabe IV (Japan), Andrea Walsh (U.K.), Cerith Wyn Evans (U.K.) and Shohei Yokoyama (Japan).