What We Know About the Murder of Loletha Hall

On March 25, William Brock called the police to report that he had shot a woman who was part of a scam to rob him, the Associated Press reports. When police arrived at the 81-year-old’s home in South Charleston, Ohio, they found Loletha Hall, a 61-year-old Uber driver, on the ground with three gunshot wounds and Brock with injuries on his head and ear. Brock was arrested, and Hall was transported to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

While investigating, police learned that on the day of the shooting, Brock received threatening phone calls from someone trying to extort $12,000 from him. Meanwhile, Hall, who was Black, received an Uber request to pick up a package from Brock’s home. Unaware of the calls Brock had received, Hall went to Brock’s home, where Brock assumed that she was part of the scam and allegedly shot her before calling 911, police say. On Monday, Brock was indicted on three counts of murder, one count of kidnapping, and one count of felonious assault. He pleaded not guilty and posted a $200,000 bond.

Here’s what we know about Hall’s death and the circumstances surrounding it.

Police believe Brock and Hall were separately contacted by scammers.

According to the Clark County sheriff’s office, on March 25, Brock received calls from someone claiming his nephew was in jail. The person on the phone threatened to kill Brock and his nephew if he didn’t pay a $12,000 ransom. Police say that around the same time, Hall received an Uber request from someone involved in the scam to pick up a package from Brock’s home.

Police believe Hall did not know that Brock had been threatened by scammers when she drove to the house. “Ms. Hall, suffering from medical conditions and unarmed, made no threats or assaults toward Mr. Brock, and made no demands, other than to ask about the package she was sent to retrieve,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Monday.

Authorities say video from Hall’s Uber dashcam shows that instead of contacting the police right away, Brock held Hall at gunpoint. He allegedly took her phone, demanded to know the identities of the people who were threatening him, and wouldn’t let her leave. When Hall tried to get back into her car, Brock shot her, per Fox. According to the sheriff’s office, Brock shot Hall two more times during a “subsequent scuffle at the door of Ms. Hall’s vehicle” and then called 911.

Brock pleaded not guilty.

According to CNN, last week, Brock was arraigned on one count of murder. This week, a grand jury indicted him on that charge as well as two additional counts of felony murder, one assault charge, and one kidnapping charge. Brock posted a $200,000 bond last week.

Uber is working with authorities to try to find the scammers.

Per NBC, Uber is working with police to try to track down the person who requested that Hall pick up a package from Brock’s home. “This is a horrific tragedy and our hearts continue to be with Loletha’s loved ones as they grieve,” an Uber spokesperson told NBC. “We have been in contact with law enforcement and remain committed to supporting their investigation.” Uber said it has banned the account that requested Hall’s ride, but it isn’t clear if the person behind the account has been identified.

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office took the incident as an opportunity to remind people to be more vigilant about scams. “The Clark County Sheriff’s Office would like to take the opportunity to again remind residents, especially our older citizens, that no Law Enforcement Agency or Court will make contact with anyone in the manner of this case to solicit cash for bail,” they said.

Hall was a mother who “put her heart and soul into every dish” she cooked.

Hall had a son, a stepson, and two younger sisters, according to an obituary published on the website of the funeral home that took care of her burial. Prior to working for Uber, she created her own janitorial-services company and had several jobs before retiring from the Regional Income Tax Agency. “Although Letha enjoyed traveling and visiting family and friends, she felt most fulfilled gardening, fishing, and cooking. She was an incredible cook who put her heart and soul into every dish and was known for her delicious buttery pound cakes,” the obituary says.

