23 Elegant Long-Sleeve Gowns for the Winter Bride

Think of famous long-sleeve wedding dresses, and Kate Middleton and Grace Kelly come to mind: both wore traditional gowns with elegant lace sleeves. There’s no reason to write off the long-sleeve trend, even for brides hoping to avoid a super-traditional look.
Sleeves add drama to simple dresses — a bohemian edge, or a subtle touch of romance. Plus there’s the obvious benefit: warmth while posing for pretty snowy photos! See 23 of our favorite gowns for a winter wedding below, as dreamed up by both well-known and emerging designers.
Viktor & Rolf
Viktor & Rolf Gown, Price Upon Request at Viktor & Rolf.
Lela Rose
Lela Rose Gown, Price Upon Request at Lela Rose.
Karen Willis Holmes
Karen Willis Holmes Gown, Price Upon Request at Karen Willis Holmes.
Angel Sanchez
Angel Sanchez Gown, Price Upon Request at Angel Sanchez.
Dennis Basso
Dennis Basso for Kleinfeld, Price Upon Request at Kleinfeld Bridal Salon.
Lihi Hod
Lihi Hod Gown, Price Upon Request at Lihi Hod.
Alita Graham
Alita Graham Gown, $4,449 at Kleinfeld Bridal Salon.
Oscar de la Renta
Oscar de la Renta Gown, Price Upon Request at Oscar de la Renta.
Sareh Nouri
Sareh Nouri Gown, Price Upon Request at Sareh Nouri.
Christos
Christos Reina Gown, $3,499 at Wedding Atelier.
Elie Saab
Elie Saab Gown, Price Upon Request at Elie Saab.
Flora Bride
Flora Bridal Gown, Price Upon Request at Flora Bride.
Pallas Couture
Pallas Couture Gown, Price Upon Request at Pallas Couture.
Yolan Cris
Yolan Cris Gown, Price Upon Request at Yolan Cris.
Monique Lhuillier
Monique Lhuillier Gown, Price Upon Request at Monique Lhuillier.
Theia
Theia Bridal Gown, $800 at BHLDN.
Tadashi Shoji
Tadashi Shoji Gown, Price Upon Request at Tadashi Shoji.
Eugenia Couture
Eugenia Couture Gown, Price Upon Request at Barbara Kavchok.
Inbal Raviv
Inbal Raviv Gown, Price Upon Request at Gabriella New York.
Peter Langner
Peter Langner Gown, Price Upon Request at Peter Langner.
Liancarlo
Liancarlo Gown, $3,999 at Wedding Atelier.
Allure Bridals
Allure Bridals Gown, Price Upon Request at Bridal Reflections.
Michelle Roth
Michelle Roth Gown, Price Upon Request at Michelle Roth.