23 Elegant Long-Sleeve Gowns for the Winter Bride

Think of famous long-sleeve wedding dresses, and Kate Middleton and Grace Kelly come to mind: both wore traditional gowns with elegant lace sleeves. There’s no reason to write off the long-sleeve trend, even for brides hoping to avoid a super-traditional look.

Sleeves add drama to simple dresses — a bohemian edge, or a subtle touch of romance. Plus there’s the obvious benefit: warmth while posing for pretty snowy photos! See 23 of our favorite gowns for a winter wedding below, as dreamed up by both well-known and emerging designers.

Viktor & Rolf

Viktor & Rolf Gown, Price Upon Request at Viktor & Rolf.

Lela Rose

Lela Rose Gown, Price Upon Request at Lela Rose.

Karen Willis Holmes

Karen Willis Holmes Gown, Price Upon Request at Karen Willis Holmes.

Angel Sanchez

Angel Sanchez Gown, Price Upon Request at Angel Sanchez.

Dennis Basso

Dennis Basso for Kleinfeld, Price Upon Request at Kleinfeld Bridal Salon.

Lihi Hod

Lihi Hod Gown, Price Upon Request at Lihi Hod.

Alita Graham

Alita Graham Gown, $4,449 at Kleinfeld Bridal Salon.

Oscar de la Renta

Oscar de la Renta Gown, Price Upon Request at Oscar de la Renta.

Sareh Nouri

Sareh Nouri Gown, Price Upon Request at Sareh Nouri.

Christos

Christos Reina Gown, $3,499 at Wedding Atelier.

Elie Saab

Elie Saab Gown, Price Upon Request at Elie Saab.

Flora Bride

Photo: ben_abarbnel/Ben_Abarbanel

Flora Bridal Gown, Price Upon Request at Flora Bride.

Pallas Couture

Pallas Couture Gown, Price Upon Request at Pallas Couture.

Yolan Cris

Yolan Cris Gown, Price Upon Request at Yolan Cris.

Monique Lhuillier

Monique Lhuillier Gown, Price Upon Request at Monique Lhuillier.

Theia

Theia Bridal Gown, $800 at BHLDN.

Tadashi Shoji

Tadashi Shoji Gown, Price Upon Request at Tadashi Shoji.

Eugenia Couture

Eugenia Couture Gown, Price Upon Request at Barbara Kavchok.

Inbal Raviv

Inbal Raviv Gown, Price Upon Request at Gabriella New York.

Peter Langner

Peter Langner Gown, Price Upon Request at Peter Langner.

Liancarlo

Liancarlo Gown, $3,999 at Wedding Atelier.

Allure Bridals

Photo: Jon Moe/Jon Moe Photography

Allure Bridals Gown, Price Upon Request at Bridal Reflections.

Michelle Roth

Michelle Roth Gown, Price Upon Request at Michelle Roth.