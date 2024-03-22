Tyler, the Creator’s Spirited Louis Vuitton Collection Is Here

Photo: Luis Perez

There’s a fresh take on Louis Vuitton’s spring menswear collection this season by Tyler, the Creator. It was announced last month that artist Pharrell Williams, creative director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear, tapped Tyler for a capsule collection that includes lots of bright colors, accessories with a new monogram (called Craggy) hand-drawn by Tyler, and footwear such as the $895 monogrammed waffle mules that have already gone viral. About a month ago, the products started circulating on social media creating buzz: “tyler the creator’s louis vuitton collection has a waffle speedy with a syrup bag charm, OBSESSED,” one person wrote on X.

tyler the creator’s louis vuitton collection has a waffle speedy with a syrup bag charm, OBSESSED pic.twitter.com/ZlUL8hyQ8I — corinne ☆ (@MIUCClAMUSE) February 21, 2024

Pharrell and Tyler have been longtime friends and have collaborated through their music and fashion for years: “P has always left the door open for me, but I can’t believe this one,” Tyler said in a press release. Pharrell wanted this unique collaboration as an extension of the “LVovers” philosophy, which builds on the luxury house’s network of artists and creatives. “There are so many elements specific to Tyler built into these pieces, and it’s been inspiring to see him hone in on his craft and collaborate with him for this spring collection,” Pharrell wrote.

Tyler’s personal style has always been in a lane of his own. He often wears brightly colored tailored suits and plays with prints. (He’s also been known to add accessories like fox-fur hats and has been seen carrying more than one Louis Vuitton trunk.) This collection captures the merge of Pharrell’s vision that he’s been bringing to Louis Vuitton and Tyler, the Creator’s quirky and preppy artistic vision.

Photo: Luis Perez

While it might be Tyler, the Creator’s first major capsule collection, he isn’t new to design. He has three clothing brands: Odd Future, a fan-merch brand from his former musical group; Golf Wang, skater-inspired essentials and streetwear; and Golf le Fleur, a luxury lifestyle brand. For his Louis Vuitton capsule, he says his main focus was making things he would wear all the time. “I dress the same in a meeting as I do a performance or grocery-store trip,” he said in a press release.

The collection includes a roomy silk two-piece set, in a colorful LV monogram; a luxurious leather trunk; and a bucket hat and socks, plastered with Tyler’s hand-drawn Craggy monogram. But Tyler’s favorite piece from the collection is the chessboard for $18,800 with a signature LV Damier canvas and cowhide-leather trim. The Damier canvas is seen throughout the collection on accessories like a mini-messenger flap bag with a dog print on the bag’s interior. Dog references are repetitive in the collection, not only on the interior of accessories but also on tees, keychains, and a tie. Tyler has designed collections for Golf le Fleur with dogs and has songs like “Dogtooth,” alluding to his fascination with dogs. There are also monogrammed ties, socks, and a dog bag. And, Tyler couldn’t leave his love of golf out, which is embedded in the heritage of his other brands, so to bring golf to this collaboration, he designed mini towels and club covers. There wasn’t one detail left behind.

louis vuitton by TYLER OKONMA pic.twitter.com/yUCH5rLPpY — T (@tylerthecreator) March 21, 2024

louis vuitton by TYLER OKONMA pic.twitter.com/n6PkKsMMc8 — T (@tylerthecreator) March 20, 2024

Tyler celebrated the launch last night at the Louis Vuitton Rodeo Drive store with friends like Donald Glover, Jaden Smith, Juelz Smith Jr. and more.

Photo: Brad Dickson

Photo: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Photo: Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

Photo: Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

Photo: Linnea Stephan/BFA.com