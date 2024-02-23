A Love Is Blind Reunion Is Coming

Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Prepare the pods: The most recent Love Is Blind cast is reuniting. Less than a year after Netflix ran into technical difficulties livestreaming the season-four reunion, Nick and Vanessa Lachey will host a reunion in front of a live audience… which will be taped, like previous seasons, and available to stream on March 13.

Though we’re still three episodes away from the season-six finale, the Lacheys appeared in a promotional video setting the date for the reunion. They want fans to start sending in their questions now and have promised that at least five of this season’s current participants will be there. Per Nick, “America and the world will be watching.”

That particular claim is disputable — the show’s wheels appear to be falling off amid several lawsuits describing allegedly nightmarish on-set conditions — but then, this season is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic yet. One thing that’s sure to come up: A woman named Brittani Mcliverty, who claims to be the ex-fiancée of season-six contestant Jeramey Lutinski, recently accused him of applying for the show while they were still engaged and then dumping her to join LIB’s so-called “experiment.” Another woman who says she’s Mcliverty’s mother is posting similar claims on Facebook, where she shared a photo that purportedly shows Lutinski holding Mcliverty’s son.

Lutinski seemed to address the drama on Instagram, where he wrote that “it’s fucking wild to make assumptions about everyone without 1) knowing us 2) being involved in any way 3) not being apart of the other THOUSANDS of hours of footage that’s captured.” He added, “Everyone will get their chance to speak when the time is right.” Whether or not that time is a reunion episode remains to be seen.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the season six reunion would be streamed live.