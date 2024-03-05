Why Is Luann de Lesseps Hanging Out With Olivier Sarkozy?

Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Luann de Lesseps loves to maintain an air of mystery about her life, especially when it comes to dating. Last week, the former Real Housewives of New York star told entertainment reporter Derek Zagami that she was dating a 62-year-old model. Prior to that, she was rumored to be dating Southern Hospitality star Joe Bradley, who is 28, after the two were seen “all over each other” at a Watch What Happens Live after-party.

Then, on Monday, she was spotted having a two-hour lunch with a surprising date: Olivier Sarkozy, better known to most as Mary-Kate Olsen’s ex-husband. Was this a romantic date? A business meeting? It’s unclear. But photos in The Daily Mail show de Lesseps, 58, and Sarkozy, 54, leaving Le Bilboquet and smiling as they walked arm-in-arm down the street.

De Lesseps was an original cast member of RHONY, which began airing in 2008. At that time, she had been married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps for 15 years, but they divorced in 2009. She was married to businessman Tom D’Agostino from 2016 to 2017, but the relationship didn’t work out owing to unspecified issues. (De Lesseps did clarify that even though D’Agostino didn’t want to stop hanging out with his exes, he didn’t cheat on her.)

Meanwhile, the French financier — who is also the half-brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy — was married to Olsen from 2015 to 2020. Sources told People the split came as a result of the couple not being able to agree on “lifestyles, careers, and children.”

For Housewives fans wondering how these two people know each other, “Page Six” claims that is a mystery. Good for Lu for keeping us wondering.

