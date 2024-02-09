Leah Remini Is Thrilled to Look Like Beyoncé’s Wax Figure

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

History has shown us time and again just how freaky celebrities look when translated into wax. Yet another installment joined the pantheon this week: Madame Tussauds Blackpool unveiled a Beyoncé figure that’s already been accused of looking like Leah Remini in a Renaissance leotard.

This is far from the first time Beyoncé has seen her likeness clumsily translated into waxen form. In 2004, Madame Tussauds’s London location debuted a catastrophic replica whose underwear could be seen from the back. Things only got worse from there — the New York City location of Madame Tussauds ended up pulling its 2017 rendition for a makeover after a flood of backlash accused the museum of whitewashing. (The museum claimed the lighting and flash photography had made it appear lighter in photos, but did reportedly replaced it with a different piece.) That same year, Vice investigated a deeply weird Canadian version.

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bZ2PWCUzUs — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

To be fair, this new figure is nowhere near as catastrophic as it could have been, but it is not exactly spot-on. At least one person is pleased: Leah Remini enthusiastically responded to tweets about wax Beyoncé’s resemblance to herself. “I am screaming!” she wrote. “This perimenopausal woman will take any and all comparisons to the beautiful Beyoncé!”

I am screaming! And loving all the tweets!



This perimenopausal woman will take any and all comparisons to the beautiful Beyoncé! https://t.co/d8qVR90tcQ — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) February 8, 2024

At least they haven’t tried to put a Christmas outfit on her yet.

