The streets of New York City hold our memories of love. There is the bar where you finally kissed. There is the restaurant where you screamed at the cheater. The place where you received the text, where he put his hands on you, where you said yes, or no, or not right now. If you live in New York for long enough, the storefronts and bar names change, but the archeology - the pavement - is there, reminding you of the person you were, and of all the people you were with. We welcome you to relive (and share) your past loves with us.
Want to add your own memories to the map?
Submit them here
- All The Love
- Hookups
- Break Ups
- Public Sex
- Missed Opportunities
- Finding Love
- Other
- EVERY DECADE
- 1950s
- 1960s
- 1970s
- 1980s
- 1990s
- 2000s
- 2010s
Comments