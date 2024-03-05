Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue Are Going Strong

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

It’s as good a time as any to check in on Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue, one half of New York’s favorite love rectangle. As you may remember, Fiebig and Shue are the exes of former Good Morning America anchors TJ Holmes and Amy Robach, who left ABC after being photographed on a string of romantic outings. (At the time, both of them were still married to their respective spouses, though they claim they were in the process of getting divorced.) Now, while TJ and Amy chronicle their relationship strife in a biweekly podcast, Fiebig and Shue are also dating — albeit somewhat more privately.

Tabloids reported last year that Fiebig and Shue had been dating since June, and by all appearances they are still going strong. Last week, they were reportedly seen on two different date nights: first at a Rangers game with Fiebig’s daughter, where an observer told “Page Six” they “looked happy and like they were having fun,” and then on Friday, walking to dinner hand in hand in lower Manhattan.

According to “Page Six,” Fiebig and Shue are getting “more serious” but are not considering getting married anytime soon, since “they’re both coming out of, like, 13-year marriages.” (Both former couples got married within a month of each other in 2010.) Even though Fiebig and Shue are apparently “still in that getting-to-know-each-other phase,” a source claimed they are “fully together and committed,” and called their relationship “very healthy.” Do you think TJ and Amy will have them on the pod?

