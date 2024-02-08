Olsen Twin Reunion Alert

Photo: J. Lee/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Olsen twins strike me as slightly more mythical creatures than unicorns. From time to time, they’ll appear in public as if summoned by spell to promote their quiet luxury brand, The Row, and its $5,600 bags. Or, if you’re lucky, you might catch a glimpse of Ashley double-fisting a machete and a beer while on a hike, akin to a Sasquatch sighting. But other than that? Tough luck, kid.

To see all three sisters, then — Mary-Kate and Ashley, both 37, and their younger sister Elizabeth, 34 — is something of a miracle of biblical and/or astrological proportions. And on Tuesday night, that’s precisely what the paparazzi gods bestowed upon us, delivering photos of not one, not two, but three Olsens in New York together, according to E! News. The entertainment site estimates that the last time such a public outing occurred was nearly seven years ago, when the sisters all attended the annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

The twins, meanwhile, were last photographed in public together in Manhattan last November, shortly after Ashley gave birth to her son, Otto, with husband Louis Eisner. They were reportedly both wearing black sunglasses and crocodile bags, because some things — like being twins and behaving like twins — never change.

Look, it’s hard to get myself out of the house sometimes, even without international fame, a child-star background, some chill and unrecognizable superhero acting roles, or a soon-to-be-equally-famous baby. So, I totally understand why any and all of the Olsen sisters would want to lay low six out of every seven years. If I were that wealthy, I, too, would probably just lounge around my pied-à-terre in this $8,900 Jilly jacket. Anyway, hope they had fun reminiscing and maybe singing “I Am the Cute One” all the way home.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.