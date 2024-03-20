Megan Fox Doesn’t Want to Talk About Machine Gun Kelly

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship seems complicated, to put it lightly. Fox was on the podcast Call Her Daddy this week and avoided putting a label on the couple’s notoriously on-again, off-again relationship. Are they engaged? Are they broken up? Is there some weird, secret third option that comes from having (maybe) consumed each other’s blood?

“I think what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Fox told host Alex Cooper. “​​So I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.”

A few weeks ago, the couple was spotted vacationing in Mexico, which might lead you to believe that they are currently on again, but those kinds of labels are too clear-cut for a pair like this. Cooper provided a brief summation of what’s been going on with the couple for the past year, saying, “You got engaged, then I think it was called off; we don’t know what’s going on with you.”

“What I can say is that he is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what,” Fox said. “I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow.

“Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain,” Fox continued, “but all those things you said were accurate, and I can see them being confusing or interesting to people, and them being like, ‘What’s up?’”

She’s right: I am like, what’s up? But I think we can safely say that these two are … still in contact. That’s about all I can say without making a full-fledged guess. Earlier in the episode, Cooper asked Fox why she gravitates toward toxicity over stability. The actor responded by saying that “stability sounds boring,” so don’t expect her and MGK to shack up behind a white picket fence anytime soon.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.