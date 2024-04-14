Photo: Getty Images for Revolve

Megan Fox thinks there are better uses of your time than trying to woo — or fix — men. On Saturday, the actress and occasional blood drinker made a pit stop at the once-canceled Revolve Festival during Coachella’s first weekend. While onhand, Fox spared a few minutes to give E! News an interview and wound up dropping some sobering advice for single women as we prepare for 2024’s Hot Girl Summer.

“Just learn a skill or develop a hobby, and do not waste your energy on boys,” the 37-year-old said. “All they’re going to do is drain you. Just move on. Invest in yourself.”

Fox then posted the clip to her Instagram with the caption “life advice from a relationship expert,” while her on-again-off-again fianceé Machine Gun Kelly chimed in by commenting, “PREACH.” Either he’s joking or his ego has been seriously injured, but we have no real way of knowing considering the two have been particularly evasive about their relationship as of late. Last month, Fox opted not to comment on the status of their relationship while appearing on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, though she reiterated that MGK is still her “twin soul.” Although we don’t know much, we do know that the bloodthirsty duo haven’t been dragging each other down red carpets while attached via nail chain, so that’s certainly saying something!

While I recommend taking any and all of Megan Fox’s advice with a grain of salt (given all the purported carcass-eating and whatnot!), I do have to give it to her on this one. Swear off boys! Try knitting. Or scrapbooking! May I interest you in a game of backgammon? The options are endless, and summer is suddenly looking hotter than ever. As Kim Kardashian commented on Fox’s post: “Not no.”

