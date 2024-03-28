Megan Thee Stallion Wants Black Women in Music to Have More ‘Options’

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photo: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Fearless leader of the Hot Girls Megan Thee Stallion has been busy this year, booking brand deals and campaigns with globally recognized companies like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Planet Fitness, and Nike, to name a few. But in a new cover story with Adweek released Thursday, the rapper opened up about how difficult it’s been to reach her current level of success — both as a woman and as a Black artist working in the music industry when the odds are still stacked against her.

“As a businesswoman, I’ve learned you don’t have to take no for an answer,” the 29-year-old said. “Sometimes in this industry … especially being a woman … especially being a Black woman … people don’t even present you with all of your options. They don’t even tell you everything that you could get.”

Despite her outward-facing success, Megan has reportedly been wrapped up in a legal battle over the distribution of her music for years. According to Us Weekly, in October, the “Hiss” singer announced that she would no longer work alongside 1501 Certified Entertainment, her music label at the time. Come February, she had signed a new deal with Warner Music Group so that she could release music through her own company, Hot Girl Productions, while still taking advantage of Warner’s distribution resources. It was, in essence, her way of navigating an industry that has historically limited Black women’s success.

“It feels so great. It feels so empowering,” she told Adweek. “I hope that a lot of artists see it doesn’t matter how many nos, how many obstacles, how many terrible experiences that you may have in this [business] — you shouldn’t give up. Because there is a light on the other side.”

“It doesn’t matter how you get there, as long as you take the journey, and you don’t quit,” she continued. “Because if I would’ve quit, I would’ve never made it here.”

We salute you for your artistic contributions, Mother Fitness, and for paving the way for music-industry hotties everywhere.

