Meghan Markle Wants to Sell You Makeup

Photo: Getty Images

After Meghan Markle launched the Instagram account for her new brand, American Riviera Orchard, earlier this month, we were left wondering both why it was announced in the middle of a royal PR crisis and also what exactly it would be.

At the time of the announcement, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office showed that the company applied for trademarks for “jellies, jams; marmalades” along with cookbooks, tablecloths, stationery, and place cards. But it looks like Markle wants to sell a lot more than just nut butters. On Monday, the Daily Mail reported that a trademark-application extension for the brand includes cosmetics, fragrance sachets, bath salts, shower gels, and hair products. Apparently, there will be a lot of soap, along with moisturizers, body oil, and yoga mats. And it’s not just stuff for humans. The company is trademarking pet shampoo and conditioner, too.

Presumably, Meghan thinks this assortment of products is “perfect” and “authentic to her,” too.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.