Meghan Markle Thinks Her New Brand’s Name Is Perfect, Thank You

American Riviera Orchard is a name that actually makes a lot of sense to Meghan Markle. She doesn’t think that her new lifestyle brand is a mouthful at all, and actually, she loves it. So take that, haters. A source told People on Monday that the Duchess of Sussex thinks the name is “perfect.”

“Meghan finds the name American Riviera Orchard perfect. It feels authentic to her,” the source said. Markle and Prince Harry live in Montecito, a monied enclave within Santa Barbara — which has apparently been called the American Riviera for over a century. Who knew? I’m pretty sure you need to be in a certain tax bracket to get that information.

The source continued, saying, “She can’t wait for the website to launch.” Me either, to be quite honest. It’s still not totally clear what exactly American Riviera Orchard is. The same source attempted to clarify, telling People that the lifestyle brand “will reflect everything that she loves — family, cooking, entertaining and home décor.”

My heart is open to this, but it does sort of sound like the pitch here is this: What if Chip and Joanna Gaines were from Montecito instead of Waco? Or maybe it’s more like: What if Ina Garten did Goop? Either way, congrats are in order for Markle. According to whoever talked to People, she is “excited to share her style and things that she loves.” It’s nice that a little across-the-pond chaos isn’t stopping her from pursuing her dream of selling what I imagine will be $400 tablecloths. I’m sure they’ll be very beautiful.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.