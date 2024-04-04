Mel B Says She Was Kicked Out of the Spice Girls Group Chat

Photo: MJ Kim/Spice Girls LLP via Getty Images

There’s something deeply charming about a celeb who loves to chitchat, and former Spice Girl Mel Brown is perhaps the most charming of them all. But her enthusiasm for gossip has occasionally led her to spill details she isn’t really supposed to share — such as Spice Girls reunion intel, which she let slip during a 2019 appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show after discussing the reunion tour the iconic girl group had done without Victoria Beckham. “We are wanting to do something and we are but I can’t really tell you because I’ll get kicked out of the WhatsApp group again so I have to be really careful,” she said, referencing the hints she’d dropped about the 2019 tour. “I’m a very honest person, so I can’t lie,” she explained.

This week, appearing on the U.K. morning show This Morning, she confirmed that she has, in fact, been kicked out of the chat. “That always happens to me, because I say things,” said Brown. “You know, I get so excited when it comes to Spice Girls, because it is 30 years. And, you know, we’ve got a lot to celebrate — the fact that we’re all still healthy and living life and all talking still. It’s nice, so I can’t say anything else to get myself kicked out!”

Unfortunately for us, though Brown recently said on the Tamron Hall show that she had hopes for a 30th-anniversary Spice Girls reunion, Victoria Beckham was quick to shut down the rumors during an appearance on Radio France. Beckham brought up the group chat in question and said the band’s plans were to do nothing more than reminisce on the good ol’ days and perhaps enjoy a quiet dinner together. Still, I personally support Brown’s right to gossip.