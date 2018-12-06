29 Stylish Men’s Sandals for Summer

A man wearing sandals invites debate between those who believe toes should be free and those who believe feet should remain caged. If you fall into the former camp, then you’ll be excited to check out our top picks from the season. From shower slides by familiar brands like Nike and Adidas to more advanced styles like gladiators and gorpcore-friendly Tevas, here are 29 pairs of men’s sandals to wear this summer.
For Some Sporty Flair
If Nike’s fanny-pack slides are a bit much for you, try these instead. The colorful swirly fabric is a lot more wearable but just as fun.
A Bright, Affordable Find
Simple, comfortable, and inexpensive enough that you won’t mind if they expire before the end of the summer.
For the Bargain-Hunter Who Likes a Classic
Slip these under a linen suit and pretend you bought them somewhere along the Amalfi coast.
Because Birkenstocks Are a Summer Classic
The black-and-brown combo is always a safe bet, but why not go out on a limb and try this navy blue style instead?
For the Advanced Sandal-Wearer
Buckling your feet into sandals is a whole other level of commitment, but if you’re ready for that, here’s an inexpensive pair you can kick around in.
If You’re Feeling Nostalgic
The college dorm-room classic still feels relevant and fresh in 2018.
An Inexpensive, Sophisticated Option
For when you’re ready to graduate from slides but aren’t ready for the full-on fisherman sandal.
If You’re Dreaming About Vacation
Even if you’re not spending August in Santorini like everyone on your Instagram feed, at least you can dress like it.
For the Japanese Gorpcore Lover
Teva teamed up with Beams, a very cool menswear concept shop based in Tokyo, for a slick version of their classic Hurricane sandal.
If Céline Made Menswear
Hedi Slimane’s Céline menswear debut is still months away, but for male fans who are looking for something close to the brand’s existing DNA, try these toe ring slides. They’re similar in vibe to Philo’s spring 2017 runway style.
If You Want a True Throwback
Gladiator sandals are about as old-school as you can get. They’re a good foil to lightweight summer linen shorts or pants.
For the Gorpcore Lover
If you’re looking for a city-appropriate spin on Tevas, here’s a flannel-and-white style that’s definitely not made for trekking through the muddy woods.
For the Minimalist
Clean black-and-white with just a hint of branding — perfect for the artsy purist.
A Stylish Flip-Flop Alternative
Flip-flops are probably the most divisive sandal of them all. These are just as easy to slip on on and off, but feel a little more substantial.
For the Outdoorsy Type
Suicoke is an anonymous Japanese creative collective known for their functional outdoor footwear. You can actually hike in these!
If You Only Wear Black
Then of course you’ll want these black-0n-black sandals.
For the Teva Lover Who Needs Something Fancier
Same design sans velcro, so you can justify wearing them with dressier clothes.
For the Mandal Newbie
Frye’s a pretty familiar brand for both men and women alike, so this brown leather pair shouldn’t raise any alarms.
If You Want Your Feet to Make a Statement
These are flashier than your average black sandals, but still quite restrained and masculine.
For the Hypebeast
Anything Virgil Abloh touches turns to gold, and these slides are no exception. They’re sold out at a bunch of retailers, but Saks happens to have them in stock — for now.
If You Want to Experiment With Color
The combo of navy-and-red is cheery but not so bright that you’d feel out of your comfort zone.
The Dapper Pair
Exceedingly chic design that shows that men too, can be influenced by Parisian style.
The Instagram-Friendly Pair
Yellow-infused camouflage isn’t exactly subtle, but that’s the sort of look that’ll go over well with the social media app’s fussy algorithm.
If You Are Particular About Good Design
These Marni sandals — the toe-exposing shoe of choice for design-obsessed men around Manhattan — are currently 40 percent off.
The Clout Label to Know
Buscemi gained infamy for selling a pair of sneakers that cost a whopping $132,000. These cost less, but still use the soft leather that the brand is known for.
If You Like Logos
Fendi’s signature Fs on each strap are a nod to the return of logo-mania without being overwhelming.
For the Fashion-Forward Man
Miuccia Prada’s version of a hiking sandal is both practical (rubber sole, buckles) and on-trend (colorful straps, rubber logo back).
For the Gucci Lover
Creative director Alessandro Michele’s off-kilter touch is present in the signature striped ribbons and the espadrille sole.
The Super-Luxurious Splurge
The buttery leather in rich forest green is a discreetly stylish, yet comfortable purchase.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.