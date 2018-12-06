29 Stylish Men’s Sandals for Summer

A man wearing sandals invites debate between those who believe toes should be free and those who believe feet should remain caged. If you fall into the former camp, then you’ll be excited to check out our top picks from the season. From shower slides by familiar brands like Nike and Adidas to more advanced styles like gladiators and gorpcore-friendly Tevas, here are 29 pairs of men’s sandals to wear this summer.

For Some Sporty Flair

$25, Nike Nike Benassi Just Do It Print If Nike’s fanny-pack slides are a bit much for you, try these instead. The colorful swirly fabric is a lot more wearable but just as fun. $25 at Nike Buy

A Bright, Affordable Find

$30, Nordstrom The Rail Bondi Slide Sandal Simple, comfortable, and inexpensive enough that you won’t mind if they expire before the end of the summer. $30 at Nordstrom Buy

For the Bargain-Hunter Who Likes a Classic

$35, H&M Strappy Slide Leather Mules Slip these under a linen suit and pretend you bought them somewhere along the Amalfi coast. $35 at H&M Buy

Because Birkenstocks Are a Summer Classic

$40, Nordstrom Birkenstock ‘Essentials - Arizona EVA’ Waterproof Slide Sandal The black-and-brown combo is always a safe bet, but why not go out on a limb and try this navy blue style instead? $40 at Nordstrom Buy

For the Advanced Sandal-Wearer

$40, ASOS ASOS DESIGN Fisherman Sandals In Black Buckling your feet into sandals is a whole other level of commitment, but if you’re ready for that, here’s an inexpensive pair you can kick around in. $40 at ASOS Buy

If You’re Feeling Nostalgic

$45, Mr. Porter Adidas Originals Adilette Textured-Rubber Slides The college dorm-room classic still feels relevant and fresh in 2018. $45 at Mr. Porter Buy

An Inexpensive, Sophisticated Option

$50, H&M Buckle Leather Sandals For when you’re ready to graduate from slides but aren’t ready for the full-on fisherman sandal. $50 at H&M Buy

If You’re Dreaming About Vacation

$56, Yoox Zeus Sandals $56 (was $108, now 48% off) Even if you’re not spending August in Santorini like everyone on your Instagram feed, at least you can dress like it. $56 at Yoox Buy

For the Japanese Gorpcore Lover

$80, Urban Outfitters Teva X Beams Hurricane XLT2 Sandal Teva teamed up with Beams, a very cool menswear concept shop based in Tokyo, for a slick version of their classic Hurricane sandal. $80 at Urban Outfitters Buy

If Céline Made Menswear

If You Want a True Throwback

$56, Asos ASOS DESIGN Gladiator Sandals In Leather Gladiator sandals are about as old-school as you can get. They’re a good foil to lightweight summer linen shorts or pants. $56 at Asos Buy

For the Gorpcore Lover

$90, Nordstrom Teva Terra Float 2 Sandal If you’re looking for a city-appropriate spin on Tevas, here’s a flannel-and-white style that’s definitely not made for trekking through the muddy woods. $90 at Nordstrom Buy

For the Minimalist

$95, Need Supply Saturdays NYC Banya Abrasivato Slide in White Clean black-and-white with just a hint of branding — perfect for the artsy purist. $95 at Need Supply Buy

A Stylish Flip-Flop Alternative

$135, Matches Fashion Ancient Greek Sandals Bios cross-strap leather slides Flip-flops are probably the most divisive sandal of them all. These are just as easy to slip on on and off, but feel a little more substantial. $135 at Matches Fashion Buy

For the Outdoorsy Type

$145, Need Supply Suicoke CHIN2-Cab Sandal in Orange Suicoke is an anonymous Japanese creative collective known for their functional outdoor footwear. You can actually hike in these! $145 at Need Supply Buy

If You Only Wear Black

$185, Spring Hunter Men’s Original Double Strap Leather Sandals Then of course you’ll want these black-0n-black sandals. $185 at Spring Buy

For the Teva Lover Who Needs Something Fancier

$195, Spring Barneys New York Slingback-Strap Sandals Same design sans velcro, so you can justify wearing them with dressier clothes. $195 at Spring Buy

For the Mandal Newbie

$198, Spring Frye Cape Cross Strap Frye’s a pretty familiar brand for both men and women alike, so this brown leather pair shouldn’t raise any alarms. $198 at Spring Buy

If You Want Your Feet to Make a Statement

$203, Matches Fashion Ancient Greek Sandals Socrates leather sandals These are flashier than your average black sandals, but still quite restrained and masculine. $203 at Matches Fashion Buy

For the Hypebeast

$270, Saks Fifth Avenue Off-White Flyknit Stripes Slides Anything Virgil Abloh touches turns to gold, and these slides are no exception. They’re sold out at a bunch of retailers, but Saks happens to have them in stock — for now. $270 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

If You Want to Experiment With Color

$295, Spring BOSS Leather Sandal | Hamptons Sand Vlmx The combo of navy-and-red is cheery but not so bright that you’d feel out of your comfort zone. $295 at Spring Buy

The Dapper Pair

$320, Mr. Porter Sandro Leather Sandals Exceedingly chic design that shows that men too, can be influenced by Parisian style. $320 at Mr. Porter Buy

The Instagram-Friendly Pair

$295, Mr. Porter Valentino Garavani Camouflage-Print Rubber Slides Yellow-infused camouflage isn’t exactly subtle, but that’s the sort of look that’ll go over well with the social media app’s fussy algorithm. $295 at Mr. Porter Buy

If You Are Particular About Good Design

$330, Need Supply Marni Sandal in Black/Navy $330 (was $550, now 40% off) These Marni sandals — the toe-exposing shoe of choice for design-obsessed men around Manhattan — are currently 40 percent off. $330 at Need Supply Buy

The Clout Label to Know

$410, Matches Fashion Buscemi Sport leather slides Buscemi gained infamy for selling a pair of sneakers that cost a whopping $132,000. These cost less, but still use the soft leather that the brand is known for. $410 at Matches Fashion Buy

If You Like Logos

$423, Ssense Fendi Brown ‘Forever Fendi’ Sandals $423 (was $730, now 42% off) Fendi’s signature Fs on each strap are a nod to the return of logo-mania without being overwhelming. $423 at Ssense Buy

For the Fashion-Forward Man

$484, Matches Fashion Prada Multi-strap rubber sandals Miuccia Prada’s version of a hiking sandal is both practical (rubber sole, buckles) and on-trend (colorful straps, rubber logo back). $484 at Matches Fashion Buy

For the Gucci Lover

$520, Spring Gucci Web strap sandal - blue/red Creative director Alessandro Michele’s off-kilter touch is present in the signature striped ribbons and the espadrille sole. $520 at Spring Buy

The Super-Luxurious Splurge

$530, Bottega Veneta Bottega Veneta Dark Moss Calf Plage Sandal The buttery leather in rich forest green is a discreetly stylish, yet comfortable purchase. $530 at Bottega Veneta Buy

