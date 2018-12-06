29 Stylish Men’s Sandals for Summer

A man wearing sandals invites debate between those who believe toes should be free and those who believe feet should remain caged. If you fall into the former camp, then you’ll be excited to check out our top picks from the season. From shower slides by familiar brands like Nike and Adidas to more advanced styles like gladiators and gorpcore-friendly Tevas, here are 29 pairs of men’s sandals to wear this summer.

For Some Sporty Flair

Nike Benassi Just Do It Print
$25, Nike

If Nike’s fanny-pack slides are a bit much for you, try these instead. The colorful swirly fabric is a lot more wearable but just as fun.

$25 at Nike
A Bright, Affordable Find

The Rail Bondi Slide Sandal
$30, Nordstrom

Simple, comfortable, and inexpensive enough that you won’t mind if they expire before the end of the summer.

$30 at Nordstrom
For the Bargain-Hunter Who Likes a Classic

Strappy Slide Leather Mules
$35, H&M

Slip these under a linen suit and pretend you bought them somewhere along the Amalfi coast.

$35 at H&M
Because Birkenstocks Are a Summer Classic

Birkenstock ‘Essentials - Arizona EVA’ Waterproof Slide Sandal
$40, Nordstrom

The black-and-brown combo is always a safe bet, but why not go out on a limb and try this navy blue style instead?

$40 at Nordstrom
For the Advanced Sandal-Wearer

ASOS DESIGN Fisherman Sandals In Black
$40, ASOS

Buckling your feet into sandals is a whole other level of commitment, but if you’re ready for that, here’s an inexpensive pair you can kick around in.

$40 at ASOS
If You’re Feeling Nostalgic

Adidas Originals Adilette Textured-Rubber Slides
$45, Mr. Porter

The college dorm-room classic still feels relevant and fresh in 2018.

$45 at Mr. Porter
An Inexpensive, Sophisticated Option

Buckle Leather Sandals
$50, H&M

For when you’re ready to graduate from slides but aren’t ready for the full-on fisherman sandal.

$50 at H&M
If You’re Dreaming About Vacation

Zeus Sandals
$56, Yoox
$56 (was $108, now 48% off)

Even if you’re not spending August in Santorini like everyone on your Instagram feed, at least you can dress like it.

$56 at Yoox
For the Japanese Gorpcore Lover

Teva X Beams Hurricane XLT2 Sandal
$80, Urban Outfitters

Teva teamed up with Beams, a very cool menswear concept shop based in Tokyo, for a slick version of their classic Hurricane sandal.

$80 at Urban Outfitters
If Céline Made Menswear

Jerusalem Sandals Asher Slide Sandal
$79, Nordstrom

Hedi Slimane’s Céline menswear debut is still months away, but for male fans who are looking for something close to the brand’s existing DNA, try these toe ring slides. They’re similar in vibe to Philo’s spring 2017 runway style.

$79 at Nordstrom
If You Want a True Throwback

ASOS DESIGN Gladiator Sandals In Leather
$56, Asos

Gladiator sandals are about as old-school as you can get. They’re a good foil to lightweight summer linen shorts or pants.

$56 at Asos
For the Gorpcore Lover

Teva Terra Float 2 Sandal
$90, Nordstrom

If you’re looking for a city-appropriate spin on Tevas, here’s a flannel-and-white style that’s definitely not made for trekking through the muddy woods.

$90 at Nordstrom
For the Minimalist

Saturdays NYC Banya Abrasivato Slide in White
$95, Need Supply

Clean black-and-white with just a hint of branding — perfect for the artsy purist.

$95 at Need Supply
A Stylish Flip-Flop Alternative

Ancient Greek Sandals Bios cross-strap leather slides
$135, Matches Fashion

Flip-flops are probably the most divisive sandal of them all. These are just as easy to slip on on and off, but feel a little more substantial.

$135 at Matches Fashion
For the Outdoorsy Type

Suicoke CHIN2-Cab Sandal in Orange
$145, Need Supply

Suicoke is an anonymous Japanese creative collective known for their functional outdoor footwear. You can actually hike in these!

$145 at Need Supply
If You Only Wear Black

Hunter Men’s Original Double Strap Leather Sandals
$185, Spring

Then of course you’ll want these black-0n-black sandals.

$185 at Spring
For the Teva Lover Who Needs Something Fancier

Barneys New York Slingback-Strap Sandals
$195, Spring

Same design sans velcro, so you can justify wearing them with dressier clothes.

$195 at Spring
For the Mandal Newbie

Frye Cape Cross Strap
$198, Spring

Frye’s a pretty familiar brand for both men and women alike, so this brown leather pair shouldn’t raise any alarms.

$198 at Spring
If You Want Your Feet to Make a Statement

Ancient Greek Sandals Socrates leather sandals
$203, Matches Fashion

These are flashier than your average black sandals, but still quite restrained and masculine.

$203 at Matches Fashion
For the Hypebeast

Off-White Flyknit Stripes Slides
$270, Saks Fifth Avenue

Anything Virgil Abloh touches turns to gold, and these slides are no exception. They’re sold out at a bunch of retailers, but Saks happens to have them in stock — for now.

$270 at Saks Fifth Avenue
If You Want to Experiment With Color

BOSS Leather Sandal | Hamptons Sand Vlmx
$295, Spring

The combo of navy-and-red is cheery but not so bright that you’d feel out of your comfort zone.

$295 at Spring
The Dapper Pair

Sandro Leather Sandals
$320, Mr. Porter

Exceedingly chic design that shows that men too, can be influenced by Parisian style.

$320 at Mr. Porter
The Instagram-Friendly Pair

Valentino Garavani Camouflage-Print Rubber Slides
$295, Mr. Porter

Yellow-infused camouflage isn’t exactly subtle, but that’s the sort of look that’ll go over well with the social media app’s fussy algorithm.

$295 at Mr. Porter
If You Are Particular About Good Design

Marni Sandal in Black/Navy
$330, Need Supply
$330 (was $550, now 40% off)

These Marni sandals — the toe-exposing shoe of choice for design-obsessed men around Manhattan — are currently 40 percent off.

$330 at Need Supply
The Clout Label to Know

Buscemi Sport leather slides
$410, Matches Fashion

Buscemi gained infamy for selling a pair of sneakers that cost a whopping $132,000. These cost less, but still use the soft leather that the brand is known for.

$410 at Matches Fashion
If You Like Logos

Fendi Brown ‘Forever Fendi’ Sandals
$423, Ssense
$423 (was $730, now 42% off)

Fendi’s signature Fs on each strap are a nod to the return of logo-mania without being overwhelming.

$423 at Ssense
For the Fashion-Forward Man

Prada Multi-strap rubber sandals
$484, Matches Fashion

Miuccia Prada’s version of a hiking sandal is both practical (rubber sole, buckles) and on-trend (colorful straps, rubber logo back).

$484 at Matches Fashion
For the Gucci Lover

Gucci Web strap sandal - blue/red
$520, Spring

Creative director Alessandro Michele’s off-kilter touch is present in the signature striped ribbons and the espadrille sole.

$520 at Spring
The Super-Luxurious Splurge

Bottega Veneta Dark Moss Calf Plage Sandal
$530, Bottega Veneta

The buttery leather in rich forest green is a discreetly stylish, yet comfortable purchase.

$530 at Bottega Veneta
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

29 Stylish Men’s Sandals for Summer