34 Mother’s Day Gifts for Any Budget

With just over two weeks left until Mother’s Day (its May 13!), there’s still time to get her the perfect gift. Whether you want to go big with a decadent luxury item, conserve cash on something equally as pleasing but affordable, or like to cater to your mom’s idiosyncrasies, we have you covered with our ultimate guide to Mother’s Day gift ideas.

We culled our favorites from the many shopping recommendations we put out all week and added in a few wildcards too. From self-care pleasures like a fancy looking $10 jade roller to a gorgeous classic Tiffany locket to comfy sneakers, there’s something for every budget. Scroll ahead to shop them all.

For the Mom Who Likes to Treat Herself

Jade Roller Slimming Massager
Jade Roller Slimming Massager
$10, Amazon

Though this jade roller is only $9, it’s a self-care must-have.

For the Mom Who Likes Ceramics

Anthro Mimira Platter
Anthro Mimira Platter
$25, Nordstrom

A pretty platter to add an elegant touch to any table.

For the Mom Who Likes a Natural Look

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20
$38, Nordstrom
$38 (was $45, now 16% off)

She might not know what no makeup-makeup is but she definitely appreciates a slightly tinted moisturizer that shows off her great skin.

For the Eco-Conscious Mom

Anna Glover X H&M Patterned Lyocell Blouse
Anna Glover X H&M Patterned Lyocell Blouse
$35, H&M

You can never have too many pretty blouses, and this one is made out of sustainable fabric.

For the Mom Who’s Always Chilly

Kennebunk Home Plush Throw
Kennebunk Home Plush Throw
$40, Nordstrom

Not only is it remarkably cozy, but if she throws it over a chair or a plush bed, it’ll give her home that décor catalogue vibe.

For the Cat-Eye Mom

Marc Jacobs The Blacquer Eye Set
Marc Jacobs The Blacquer Eye Set
$39, Net-a-Porter

Makeup artists used the mascara, pencil liner, and gel liner in this kit to create this season’s dramatic cat eye at Marc Jacobs. Of course, your mom might go for a more subtle look, but she’ll appreciate the sleek silver case.

For the Mom Who Wants a Little Bling

Kenneth Cole Earrings
Kenneth Cole Earrings
$22, Kenneth Cole

A fresh pair of earrings can make an old outfit feel brand new.

For the Mom Who Is Desperate for Summer

Birkenstock Arizona Slides
Birkenstock Arizona Slides
$40, Nordstrom

It’s too early to wear them now, but don’t they give you hope for warmer days?

For the Mom Who Wants Something New But Familiar

Gucci Bloom Acqua Di Fiori 50ml eau de toilette
Gucci Bloom Acqua Di Fiori 50ml eau de toilette
$83, Gucci

A rich tuberose scented perfume that’s an updated take of the mom and grandma favorite, Fracas.

For the Mom Who Loves Good Seasoning

Sagaform Spice and Herb Storage Bottles
Sagaform Spice and Herb Storage Bottles
$23, Amazon

These elegant bottles are a nice way to stash spices and herbs. If you want to go the extra mile, consider ordering a fancy salt as well.

For the Mom Who Wants Soft Skin

VITABRID C¹² Dual Masks: Age-Defying & Firming
VITABRID C¹² Dual Masks: Age-Defying & Firming
$35, Barneys New York

These super-moisturizing sheet masks are the perfect complement to a lazy Sunday afternoon.

For the Mom Who’s All About Robe Life

Kate Spade New York Floral Short Robe
Kate Spade New York Floral Short Robe
$88, Saks Fifth Avenue

In soft shades of blue, she’ll love lounging in it while catching up on her favorite TV shows.

For the Mom Who Loves Her Slow Cooker

Wonderbag Non-Electric Portable Slow Cooker
Wonderbag Non-Electric Portable Slow Cooker
$40, Amazon

Has This is Us scared your mom off of using her slow cooker? Consider getting her the Wonderbag — a specially insulated bag that acts as an eco-friendly alternative to the appliance. All you have to do is bring whatever you’re making to a boil and place in the bag, and it’ll keep cooking until you’re ready to eat.

For the Mom Who Wants a Nice Bag

Michael Kors Mercer Color-Block Leather Crossbody
Michael Kors Mercer Color-Block Leather Crossbody
$248, Spring

The red-and-pink color blocking makes this a cheery, elegant update to her everyday work tote.

For the Mom Who Wants to Feel Like Mobama

Jason Wu Purse Spray Trio
Jason Wu Purse Spray Trio
$85, Saks Fifth Avenue

An easy travel perfume spray from one of Michelle Obama’s favorite designers.

For the Mom Who Loves Quirky Home Decor

Lareu Vase
Lareu Vase
$28, Anthropologie

You can’t go wrong with a beautiful painted vase and fresh flowers.

For the Mom Who Works in a Freezing Office

Rudsak Tanesha Lightweight Jacket
Rudsak Tanesha Lightweight Jacket
$325, Rudsak

This ultra-thin down jacket looks as smart as any blazer.

For the Mom Who Never Buys Herself Anything Fancy

CHANEL LE LIFT CRÈME Firming - Anti-Wrinkle Cream
CHANEL LE LIFT CRÈME Firming - Anti-Wrinkle Cream
$165, Chanel

It’s a classic, silky moisturizer that doesn’t feel greasy — plus it comes in nice packaging so it looks extra luxurious.

For the Bath Aficionado Mom

BEAUTY BUSH BATH - 6 PACK
BEAUTY BUSH BATH - 6 PACK
$44, Goop

Think of them as tea bags for the tub. Each pouch is filled with dried flower petals and oil extracts.

For the Mom Who Loves a Crisp Blouse

Nicole Miller Poplin Faux Wrap Top
Nicole Miller Poplin Faux Wrap Top
$255, Spring

This is a cool spin on her favorite white button-up.

For the Mom Believes in the Classics

Tod’s Gommino Driving Loafers
Tod’s Gommino Driving Loafers
$425, Tod’s

Tod’s has been the gold standard for driving loafers for decades and this powder-blue suede version is especially festive for spring.

For the Mom Who Likes to Travel in Style

Missoni Home Sleep & Blanket Set
Missoni Home Sleep & Blanket Set
$285, Yoox

It comes with a blanket, pillow, and neck rest — the best way to make her coach flight feel like business class.

For the Mom Who Knows How to Accessorize

Azalia Silk Scarf
Azalia Silk Scarf
$32, Anthropologie

A chic little silk scarf is always welcome — she can tie it around her neck or bag.

For the Mom Who Likes Ambiance

Fornasetti Candle
Fornasetti Candle
$210, Yoox

Yes, it’s expensive for a candle, but you can split it with your siblings.

For the Mom Who Loves Luxury

Slip Silk Sleep Mask
Slip Silk Sleep Mask
$45, Anthropologie

And nothing is more so than sleeping with silk over your eyes.

For the Cool Mom

Self Love Sneakers
Self Love Sneakers
$200, Net-A-Porter

She can’t just wear any old New Balance sneakers — she needs eco-friendly produced baby-pink leather ones.

For the Mom Who Isn’t Afraid of Big Jewelry

John Hardy Classic Chain Triple Row Necklace
John Hardy Classic Chain Triple Row Necklace
$895, John Hardy

Worn with a crisp white shirt, it’s the ultimate power look for any meeting.

For the Mom Who Loves to Draw

Prada Cardholder
Prada Cardholder
$235, Net-A-Porter

The whimsical rabbit line illustrations on this card case will have her wanting to replicate them at home.

The the Mom Who Loves Fun Earrings

Oscar de la Renta Spinel Beaded Earrings
Oscar de la Renta Spinel Beaded Earrings
$395, Oscar de la Renta

These ultra-dramatic clip-ons will have her swinging her head around, just to watch them move.

For the No-Makeup Makeup Mom

Kjaer Weis The Lip Balm
Kjaer Weis The Lip Balm
$50, Revolve

Elevate the drugstore lip balm buried at the bottom of your mom’s handbag with a fancy petroleum-free formula. And make sure she keeps the case when she’s done — it’s refillable.

For the Mom Who Isn’t Afraid of Flash

Versace BLACK MEDUSA STRASS SUNGLASSES
Versace BLACK MEDUSA STRASS SUNGLASSES
$265, Versace

Classic black cat-eye glasses with the signature Versace Medusa detail is just the glamorous touch she wants.

For the Mom Who Loves Subtlety

Tiffany & Co. Round Tag Necklace
Tiffany & Co. Round Tag Necklace
$500, Tiffany & Co.

A delicate pendant with a tiny sapphire she can wear every day will be much appreciated. Plus, if you want to personalize it, the back can be engraved.

For the Mom Who Wants to Go to Work in Style

LE PLIAGE CUIR MOCASSINS
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
LE PLIAGE CUIR MOCASSINS
$520, Longchamp

Take a cue from our very smart In Her Shoes subject Ann-Gel Palermo and give her office-appropriate shoes that are a step up from her normal flats.

For the Mom Who’s a Boss

Rolex Oyster Perpetual 31
Photo: Marian Gerard/©Rolex
Rolex Oyster Perpetual 31
$4,950, Rolex

This classic Rolex is sure to impress in big meetings.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.﻿

