34 Mother’s Day Gifts for Any Budget

With just over two weeks left until Mother’s Day (its May 13!), there’s still time to get her the perfect gift. Whether you want to go big with a decadent luxury item, conserve cash on something equally as pleasing but affordable, or like to cater to your mom’s idiosyncrasies, we have you covered with our ultimate guide to Mother’s Day gift ideas.

We culled our favorites from the many shopping recommendations we put out all week and added in a few wildcards too. From self-care pleasures like a fancy looking $10 jade roller to a gorgeous classic Tiffany locket to comfy sneakers, there’s something for every budget. Scroll ahead to shop them all.

For the Mom Who Likes to Treat Herself

For the Mom Who Likes Ceramics

$25, Nordstrom Anthro Mimira Platter A pretty platter to add an elegant touch to any table. $25 at Nordstrom Buy

For the Mom Who Likes a Natural Look

$38, Nordstrom Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20 $38 (was $45, now 16% off) She might not know what no makeup-makeup is but she definitely appreciates a slightly tinted moisturizer that shows off her great skin. $38 at Nordstrom Buy

For the Eco-Conscious Mom

$35, H&M Anna Glover X H&M Patterned Lyocell Blouse You can never have too many pretty blouses, and this one is made out of sustainable fabric. $35 at H&M Buy

For the Mom Who’s Always Chilly

$40, Nordstrom Kennebunk Home Plush Throw Not only is it remarkably cozy, but if she throws it over a chair or a plush bed, it’ll give her home that décor catalogue vibe. $40 at Nordstrom Buy

For the Cat-Eye Mom

$39, Net-a-Porter Marc Jacobs The Blacquer Eye Set Makeup artists used the mascara, pencil liner, and gel liner in this kit to create this season’s dramatic cat eye at Marc Jacobs. Of course, your mom might go for a more subtle look, but she’ll appreciate the sleek silver case. $39 at Net-a-Porter Buy

For the Mom Who Wants a Little Bling

$22, Kenneth Cole Kenneth Cole Earrings A fresh pair of earrings can make an old outfit feel brand new. $22 at Kenneth Cole Buy

For the Mom Who Is Desperate for Summer

$40, Nordstrom Birkenstock Arizona Slides It’s too early to wear them now, but don’t they give you hope for warmer days? $40 at Nordstrom Buy

For the Mom Who Wants Something New But Familiar

$83, Gucci Gucci Bloom Acqua Di Fiori 50ml eau de toilette A rich tuberose scented perfume that’s an updated take of the mom and grandma favorite, Fracas. $83 at Gucci Buy

For the Mom Who Loves Good Seasoning

For the Mom Who Wants Soft Skin

$35, Barneys New York VITABRID C¹² Dual Masks: Age-Defying & Firming These super-moisturizing sheet masks are the perfect complement to a lazy Sunday afternoon. $35 at Barneys New York Buy

For the Mom Who’s All About Robe Life

$88, Saks Fifth Avenue Kate Spade New York Floral Short Robe In soft shades of blue, she’ll love lounging in it while catching up on her favorite TV shows. $88 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

For the Mom Who Loves Her Slow Cooker

$40, Amazon Wonderbag Non-Electric Portable Slow Cooker Has This is Us scared your mom off of using her slow cooker? Consider getting her the Wonderbag — a specially insulated bag that acts as an eco-friendly alternative to the appliance. All you have to do is bring whatever you’re making to a boil and place in the bag, and it’ll keep cooking until you’re ready to eat. $40 at Amazon Buy $40 at Amazon Buy

For the Mom Who Wants a Nice Bag

$248, Spring Michael Kors Mercer Color-Block Leather Crossbody The red-and-pink color blocking makes this a cheery, elegant update to her everyday work tote. $248 at Spring Buy

For the Mom Who Wants to Feel Like Mobama

$85, Saks Fifth Avenue Jason Wu Purse Spray Trio An easy travel perfume spray from one of Michelle Obama’s favorite designers. $85 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

For the Mom Who Loves Quirky Home Decor

$28, Anthropologie Lareu Vase You can’t go wrong with a beautiful painted vase and fresh flowers. $28 at Anthropologie Buy

For the Mom Who Works in a Freezing Office

$325, Rudsak Rudsak Tanesha Lightweight Jacket This ultra-thin down jacket looks as smart as any blazer. $325 at Rudsak Buy

For the Mom Who Never Buys Herself Anything Fancy

$165, Chanel CHANEL LE LIFT CRÈME Firming - Anti-Wrinkle Cream It’s a classic, silky moisturizer that doesn’t feel greasy — plus it comes in nice packaging so it looks extra luxurious. $165 at Chanel Buy

For the Bath Aficionado Mom

$44, Goop BEAUTY BUSH BATH - 6 PACK Think of them as tea bags for the tub. Each pouch is filled with dried flower petals and oil extracts. $44 at Goop Buy

For the Mom Who Loves a Crisp Blouse

$255, Spring Nicole Miller Poplin Faux Wrap Top This is a cool spin on her favorite white button-up. $255 at Spring Buy

For the Mom Believes in the Classics

$425, Tod’s Tod’s Gommino Driving Loafers Tod’s has been the gold standard for driving loafers for decades and this powder-blue suede version is especially festive for spring. $425 at Tod’s Buy

For the Mom Who Likes to Travel in Style

$285, Yoox Missoni Home Sleep & Blanket Set It comes with a blanket, pillow, and neck rest — the best way to make her coach flight feel like business class. $285 at Yoox Buy

For the Mom Who Knows How to Accessorize

$32, Anthropologie Azalia Silk Scarf A chic little silk scarf is always welcome — she can tie it around her neck or bag. $32 at Anthropologie Buy

For the Mom Who Likes Ambiance

$210, Yoox Fornasetti Candle Yes, it’s expensive for a candle, but you can split it with your siblings. $210 at Yoox Buy

For the Mom Who Loves Luxury

$45, Anthropologie Slip Silk Sleep Mask And nothing is more so than sleeping with silk over your eyes. $45 at Anthropologie Buy

For the Cool Mom

$200, Net-A-Porter Self Love Sneakers She can’t just wear any old New Balance sneakers — she needs eco-friendly produced baby-pink leather ones. $200 at Net-A-Porter Buy

For the Mom Who Isn’t Afraid of Big Jewelry

$895, John Hardy John Hardy Classic Chain Triple Row Necklace Worn with a crisp white shirt, it’s the ultimate power look for any meeting. $895 at John Hardy Buy

For the Mom Who Loves to Draw

$235, Net-A-Porter Prada Cardholder The whimsical rabbit line illustrations on this card case will have her wanting to replicate them at home. $235 at Net-A-Porter Buy

The the Mom Who Loves Fun Earrings

$395, Oscar de la Renta Oscar de la Renta Spinel Beaded Earrings These ultra-dramatic clip-ons will have her swinging her head around, just to watch them move. $395 at Oscar de la Renta Buy

For the No-Makeup Makeup Mom

$50, Revolve Kjaer Weis The Lip Balm Elevate the drugstore lip balm buried at the bottom of your mom’s handbag with a fancy petroleum-free formula. And make sure she keeps the case when she’s done — it’s refillable. $50 at Revolve Buy

For the Mom Who Isn’t Afraid of Flash

$265, Versace Versace BLACK MEDUSA STRASS SUNGLASSES Classic black cat-eye glasses with the signature Versace Medusa detail is just the glamorous touch she wants. $265 at Versace Buy

For the Mom Who Loves Subtlety

$500, Tiffany & Co. Tiffany & Co. Round Tag Necklace A delicate pendant with a tiny sapphire she can wear every day will be much appreciated. Plus, if you want to personalize it, the back can be engraved. $500 at Tiffany & Co. Buy

For the Mom Who Wants to Go to Work in Style

For the Mom Who’s a Boss

Photo: Marian Gerard/©Rolex $4,950, Rolex Rolex Oyster Perpetual 31 This classic Rolex is sure to impress in big meetings. $4,950 at Rolex Buy

