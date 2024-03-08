Natalie Portman Quietly Got Divorced

Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

After 11 years of marriage, Natalie Portman and choreographer Benjamin Millepied are getting divorced, People reports. The news comes after rumors last spring that Millepied had cheated on her. Neither commented publicly at the time, although it was reported the couple were staying together. But a rep for Portman confirmed to People that they quietly separated and finalized the divorce in France in February.

Portman and Millepied met in 2009 on the set of Black Swan, where he was her choreographer. A year later, they were engaged. Portman gave birth to their son, Aleph, in 2011, and they married in Big Sur, California, in 2012. The couple’s wedding was kept private, and their relationship largely was, too. In a Vanity Fair interview last month, when asked what it was like for her marriage and personal life to be written about publicly, Portman responded, “It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it.”

Millepied and Portman share two children: Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 7. A source told People that Portman’s “biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children.”

