Guests Dressed to Impress at the New Museum Spring Gala

The biggest names in contemporary art gathered at Cipriani South Street last night to honor George Condo and Mickalene Thomas during the New Museum’s annual spring gala, this year hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross. Notable attendees included Tschabalala Self, Sanford Biggers, Thelma Golden, Rashid Johnson, Kennedy Yanko, Hannah Traore, Lee Quiñones, Leo Villareal, actress Celeste O’Connor, and photographer Tyler Mitchell.

Despite the storm and subsequent flooding, guests arrived in their fanciest and most festive attire; the room was full of bright colors, textures, and prints. Ross did not disappoint in one of the best looks of the night: a vibrant blue handprinted Marni dress. Rapper and singer Tierra Whack and skateboarder Dede Lovelace both opted for head-to-toe red, while New Museum director Isolde Brielmaier wore a sequin Markarian dress embellished with crystal tassels. Below, all of art’s best looks.

The evening included with dinner and a live auction that raised over $2 million for the museum’s diverse initiatives. The highlights? A Dior Lady Art Bag that sold for $35,000, a Nari Ward painting that sold for $180,000, and one week aboard New Museum trustee Dakis Jannou’s megayacht that sold for $115,000. Yes, please.

After the auction, Deon Jones performed songs “Revival” and “Sunday Bloody Sunday” as guests partied the night away.

