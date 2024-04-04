Guests Dressed to Impress at the New Museum Spring Gala

parties

Art Dressed to Impress at the New Museum’s Annual Spring Gala

By , a Cut Shop editor  who covers all the best fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products that are actually worth your money. Before joining the Cut, she wrote for Cosmopolitan and People.
New Museum Spring Gala 2024
Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

The biggest names in contemporary art gathered at Cipriani South Street last night to honor George Condo and Mickalene Thomas during the New Museum’s annual spring gala, this year hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross. Notable attendees included Tschabalala Self, Sanford Biggers, Thelma Golden, Rashid Johnson, Kennedy Yanko, Hannah Traore, Lee Quiñones, Leo Villareal, actress Celeste O’Connor, and photographer Tyler Mitchell.

Despite the storm and subsequent flooding, guests arrived in their fanciest and most festive attire; the room was full of bright colors, textures, and prints. Ross did not disappoint in one of the best looks of the night: a vibrant blue handprinted Marni dress. Rapper and singer Tierra Whack and skateboarder Dede Lovelace both opted for head-to-toe red, while New Museum director Isolde Brielmaier wore a sequin Markarian dress embellished with crystal tassels. Below, all of art’s best looks.

New Museum Spring Gala 2024
New Museum Spring Gala 2024
From left: Kara Young Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.comHannah Traore Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
From top: Kara Young Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.comHannah Traore Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
New Museum Spring Gala 2024
New Museum Spring Gala 2024
From left: Tyler Mitchell Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.comTierra Whack Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
From top: Tyler Mitchell Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.comTierra Whack Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

The evening included with dinner and a live auction that raised over $2 million for the museum’s diverse initiatives. The highlights? A Dior Lady Art Bag that sold for $35,000, a Nari Ward painting that sold for $180,000, and one week aboard New Museum trustee Dakis Jannou’s megayacht that sold for $115,000. Yes, please.

After the auction, Deon Jones performed songs “Revival” and “Sunday Bloody Sunday” as guests partied the night away.

New Museum Spring Gala 2024
New Museum Spring Gala 2024
From left: Thelma Golden Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.comChloe Wise Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
From top: Thelma Golden Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.comChloe Wise Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
Dede Lovelace Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
New Museum Spring Gala 2024
New Museum Spring Gala 2024
From left: Mickalene Thomas Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.comTracee Ellis Ross Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
From top: Mickalene Thomas Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.comTracee Ellis Ross Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
New Museum Spring Gala 2024
New Museum Spring Gala 2024
From left: Isolde Brielmaier Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.comTschabalala Self Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
From top: Isolde Brielmaier Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.comTschabalala Self Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Tags:

Guests Dressed to Impress at the New Museum Spring Gala