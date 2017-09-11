A Roundup of New York Design News

Photo: Courtesy the Museum of Arts and Design

Here’s a roundup of the latest sales, interior-design events, and industry affairs in New York this week.

Tenth Annual Holiday House

In 2008, the interior designer Iris Dankner founded Holiday House, a design showcase that creates a space for top designers and lifestyle brands to display their works and raise funds for breast-cancer research. (Dankner is a survivor.) This year, Holiday House celebrates its tenth anniversary, at the Academy Mansion (2 E. 63rd St.) from November 15 to December 6. Designers include James Rixner, Vanessa DeLeon Associates, Touijer, and many more. And in honor of the anniversary, Pointed Leaf Press will release Holiday House: Ten Years of Decorating for a Cure, a coffee-table book documenting the organization’s history. The opening-night gala on November 14 is $350. The house is open daily; entrance is $40.

Mimi Zeiger at SVA

Los Angeles–based writer Mimi Zeiger examines the intersection of architecture and media cultures in her writing, which has appeared in the New York Times, Domus, Architectural Review, and Dezeen, where she is an opinion columnist. On November 14 at the School of Visual Arts (136 W. 21st St., second fl.), she will discuss how collaboration, structure, research, and critique shape exhibition-making in an age where the equalizing effect of digital media has made everyone a critic and curator. Zeiger will present her approach to several projects, including “Dimensions of Citizenship,” the upcoming 2018 U.S. pavilion for the Venice Architecture Biennale, “Tu Casa Es Mi Casa,” and “Now, There: Scenes From the Post-Geographic City.” Admission is free.

MAD Workshop: Funktional Flower Arranging with Xenobia Bailey

In this Museum of Arts and Design workshop, on November 11, artist Xenobia Bailey will invite participants into her gallery studio (2 Columbus Circle) and teach them how to craft newspaper floral bouquets. You will be challenged to turn such a mundane object into an artistic work, and in doing so will be reusing and reconstituting something that would otherwise be thrown away. These sculptural floral arrangements are inspired by the “funktional” African-American homemaker aesthetics of the 1960s and ’70s, which inform Bailey’s own practice. The workshop is intended for art enthusiasts of all backgrounds who enjoy working with their hands and engaging in lively conversation. Tickets are $35 ($25 for members and students).