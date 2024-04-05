GRWM for the Earthquake

On Friday morning, New York felt the tremors of a 4.8 earthquake, causing minor alarm throughout all five boroughs. So far, no major damage or injuries have been reported. Instead, the most vivid personal accounts of the big New York quake have enumerated all the things one can be doing when an earthquake hits: getting a vasectomy, cutting your own bangs, filming yourself playing the acoustic guitar. Statistically, there had to be at least one person filming a GRWM video, and sure enough, TikToker Jessie Joles appears to have been demoing a gingham-heavy spring fit when her block was hit with tremors.

In a video Jolles posted around noon with the caption “Me moments before the earthquake,” she is confidently declaring 2024 the “summer of clavicle” when she suddenly peers out from under her lime-green satin sun hat and asks no one in particular, “Is my whole building shaking?” Continuing to hit a series of clavicle-baring poses while looking confused and vaguely concerned, she ponders, “Is that an … earth … quake? Or just me?” before quickly pivoting back: “Okay. Love this outfit.” Sounds like the perfect earthquake story to me.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.