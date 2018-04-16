27 Nice-Smelling Mother’s Day Gifts for Moms With Discerning Noses

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendors

You could consider it going the extra mile to gift something that’s useful and evokes the senses, so if you haven’t already picked up a Mother’s Day gift, might we suggest a few things that smell wonderful, many of which we’ve touted on the site before. Note: We’ve actually smelled these things with our own noses, and can vouch for their lovely odors.

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $24, Dermstore Harper + Ari Coconut Exfoliating Sugar Cubes These exfoliating sugar cubes have made a fan of the Cut’s Ashley Weatherford because “they leave skin soft and smooth without depositing an oily residue, and come in a range of fruity scents,” though she prefers this muted, nutty coconut one. $24 at Dermstore Buy

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $35, Dermstore Juara Candlenut Body Creme This velvety body cream — made from candlenuts found in Bali — was praised by Kathleen Hou as “one of the best-smelling body lotions, period,” if you want to smell like a tropical combination of “powdered vanilla pudding, coconut, and white tropical flowers in the humid sun.” $35 at Dermstore Buy

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $18, Violet Grey Apa Lip Loofah We have this Apa Lip Loofah and can tell you that it is the answer to messy sugar-lip scrubs. It goes on smooth and light without littering chunky granules all over your lips, and has a delicious, sweet almond smell that’s not too cloying. $18 at Violet Grey Buy

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor/Copyright 2016 Michael Crichton $69, Dermstore Cocoa Moisture Mask An indulgently smooth and rich mask that smells like a chocolate soufflé on your face. $69 at Dermstore Buy

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $36, Dermstore Dr. Hauschka Almond Soothing Body Cream Should you want a buttery body cream that smells like sweets, Kathleen Hou says this buttery body cream replicates the post-gommage feel of going to a hammam and “reminds me of the yellow, buttery almond cookies my mom used to buy me in Chinese bakeries.” $36 at Dermstore Buy

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $16, Goop Herban Essentials Lavender Towelettes For just the lightest touch of lavender, these wipes come recommended by writer Celeste Ng as “aromatherapy in a foil-wrapped packet” — and incidentally, they’d be a great gift for a new mom. $16 at Goop Buy

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $15, Ulta Skinfood Peach Sake Toner We own and love this Skinfood toner because it has the most soothing peach scent — like spring in a bottle — and, coupled with the actual cooling effect of the toner, it is a very refreshing way to end a long day. $15 at Ulta Buy

$44, Nordstrom Sonoma Lavender Neck Pillow After two minutes in the microwave, says writer Alex Ronan, this toasty lavender pillow has a multitude of uses. “I’ll sprawl out with it on my stomach when I have cramps or have eaten too much takeout. Or I’ll retreat to bed and drape the whole thing over my face if I’m feeling particularly unable to face the world.” $44 at Nordstrom Buy

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $22, Nordstrom Le Labo Hand Soap A distinctive Hinoki-scented hand soap that says she knows what’s in right now. $22 at Nordstrom Buy

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $48, Bergdorf Goodman Diptyque Hair Rose Mist For someone addicted to the scent of rose, who wouldn’t balk at spraying said scent in her hair, beauty writer Rio Viera-Newton says this Diptyque hair spray “is vibrant and lovely without being too aggressive or hair-product-y-smelling. There’s also camellia oil in it, which provides nourishment for your lovely locks.” $48 at Bergdorf Goodman Buy

$80, Goop Tata Harper All-Natural Aromatic Stress Treatment Strategist editor Alexis Swerdloff says that when she dabs on some of this aromatic stress-treatment oil from Tata Harper, she’s suddenly “someone in an Architectural Digest spread wearing a long camel-colored cashmere cardigan, white pants, a pair of Tods loafers, walking through the atrium of my beachfront Bridgehampton estate to adjust a flower arrangement.” $80 at Goop Buy

$95, Spring Cire Trudon Ernesto Candle A smoky offering from Cire Trudon that smells like “the fierce and partisan overtones of leather and tobacco.” $95 at Spring Buy

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $28, Nordstrom La Compagnie de Provence Wild Rose Liquid Marseilles Soap The hand soap that Lesley Arfin can’t live without: “I used to hate washing my hands — it’s so boring! That all changed once I discovered this soap. Sometimes, I do a little bathroom drive-by, skip the toilet business altogether, and just let my hands live it up. The bottle is a sturdy glass, the graphic design is simple and pretty, and you can order refills.” $28 at Nordstrom Buy

$50, Saks Fifth Avenue Byredo Gypsy Water Body Wash Bodywash was from Byredo in the brand’s signature Gypsy Water scent, which one Basenotes commenter aptly describes as smelling like “lemon Hostess cupcakes tempered by a dose of dry woods.” $50 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$7, Ulta Mario Badescu Facial Spray When she wants a little pick-me-up: This Mario Badescu facial spray, made with aloe herbs and rosewater, is both “refreshing and soothing, with just the right bit of floral-ness,” says the Strategist’s own Camilla Cho. $7 at Ulta Buy

$50, Barneys Le Labo “Santal 33” Signature Detergent by the Laundress Her clothes will smell like a Greenpoint graphic designer, in a good way. $50 at Barneys Buy

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $34, The Line Maison Louis Marie No. 2 Le Long Fond Candle This affordable French candle, a favorite of writer Zachary Wampler, “is not abrasive, but rich and warm. It’s the sort of fragrance I could imagine wafting through a chalet in wintry Gstaad while I count the diamonds on my fictional tennis bracelet.” $34 at The Line Buy

$37, Spring Kai Body Lotion A cultish scent — with hints of gardenia, jasmine, lily, and white musk — from this Malibu-based, Hawaii-inspired skin-care line. $37 at Spring Buy

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $36, Goop Herbivore Coco Rose Body Polish A lush coconut-oil body scrub that Ashley Weatherford uses weekly, which she says “smells sweet — like rose, naturally — and the scent slowly dissipates as the day wears on.” $36 at Goop Buy

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $26, Revolve Ouai Volume Spray Your hair will smell lightly of hibiscus when you use this Jen Atkin volumizing spray to zhuzh up your flat hair. $26 at Revolve Buy

$20, Amazon K. Hall Peony Hand & Body Cream This lotion, with just the faintest hint of peony, comes in a nice, millennial-pink box. $20 at Amazon Buy

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $42, Dermstore One Love Organics Vitamin B Enzyme Cleansing Oil A Heyday facialist introduced writer Jen Doll to this organic oil-based cleanser, which has a “gorgeous natural pineapple scent that makes you want to sniff your own face” and has actually made her excited to wash her face in the morning. $42 at Dermstore Buy

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $42, Violet Grey Oribe Beach Wave & Shine Spray All of Oribe’s products have a particular light scent — simultaneously flowery and fruity — that’s a big part of the appeal, like this texturizing spray for beachy waves that the Cut’s Amelia Diamond described as “so good that I also use it as an alternative to both perfume and Febreze.” $42 at Violet Grey Buy

$14, Amazon Chandrika Bath and Body Ayurvedic Bar Soap (Pack of 10) This is made from pure vegetable oils (coconut oil, sandalwood oil, and patchouli oil), and smells a bit like an occult shop. $14 at Amazon Buy

