In today’s episode of “things I really did not need to know but are now burned in my brain,” I present to you Nick Viall getting excessively candid on his podcast, The Viall Files. On the Bachelor alum’s Thursday episode, Viall discussed the “challenge” of his postpartum sex life with fiancée Natalie Joy. The couple, who got engaged in January of last year, welcomed their first child in February and have apparently been trying to figure out how to get back into the swing of their normal intimacy ever since.

“It is just logistically hard. You have this little baby and it’s an angel, there’s that, and she’s like, obviously always by our side,” the 43-year-old explained of the couple’s new physical dynamic. “Prior to that, we had Natalie’s mom [staying with us], and the best we could have done would’ve been like, ‘Here, we’re gonna go into the bedroom.’ That feels odd, you know?”

“The spirit is there, but logistically…” he added. “We haven’t quite cracked that code.”

The duo then moved on to discuss the day of daughter River Rose’s birth. At the hospital, “literally right after River was born,” Viall said his 25-year-old fianceé’s doctor high-fived him. This was because, according to Joy, the doctor believed she had a “great pelvic floor.”

“I didn’t know what that means, but she said I was a ‘lucky man’ and then gave me a fist bump,” Viall said. Strange behavior on the doctor’s part, but okay, thanks for sharing!

More importantly, my sincere apologies to little River Rose who will one day be old enough to find her dad’s podcast online. Future River, if you’re out there, I would highly recommend skipping the episode from April 18.

