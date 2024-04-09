Nicola Peltz Says Her Marriage Is a ‘Never-ending Sleepover’

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham aren’t exactly newlyweds anymore, but it sure seems like the model and her tattooed wife guy want everyone to know they are still in their honeymoon phase. On Monday, Peltz celebrated the occasion of the solar eclipse — which won’t cross the United States again for 20 years — promoting tea at the Snapple Solar Speakeasy in New York. (According to the Daily Mail, she also reportedly mended her rumored feud with mummy-in-law Victoria Beckham over Snapple vodka cocktails, so the juice brand must have a special place in her heart or her bank account.) Before catching up with Brooklyn to stare at the Sun, the actress dished to People about her marriage the day before the couple’s second wedding anniversary.

“I feel like when you’re on a sleepover or a play date and you’re always like, ‘Oh, can they sleep over again?’ And you just are on a never-ending sleepover play date,” Peltz said. “That’s how we feel. He really is my best friend. I feel like that.”

When asked how she planned to celebrate the anniversary of one of the more dramatic celebrity unions in recent memory, Peltz added that Beckham “told me he was going to surprise me … What the surprise is … maybe it’s another dog, who knows! My love language is dogs.” Okay, then!

I’m not sure what a celebrity couple’s sleepover activities might include outside of the obvious (mixing Snapple cocktails for each other!). Perhaps the 29-year-old uses the time to pose for her husband’s next 70 tattoos inspired by her face. Or they could be conducting another horny photo shoot: straddling sinks, showing a little cheek, and dedicating the imagery (again) to Peltz’s footballer father-in-law. Regardless, I’m glad these two are still having fun in the early years of their marriage. Let’s check in around the tenth anniversary and see if that sentiment still stands.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.