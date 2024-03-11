North West Is Dropping an Album

Photo: Pierre Suu/GC Images

While some tweens just discovered GarageBand on their parents’ iPad, 10-year-old North West announced a debut album this weekend. In a nod to her father Ye’s Grammy-winning 2004 debut, The College Dropout, North said her album would be called Elementary School Dropout.

North is no stranger to the superstar lifestyle; she has graced the cover of i-D, hobnobbed with Anna Wintour at Paris Fashion Week, and even hung out with Best New Artist Grammy nominee Ice Spice. Earlier this year, she became one of the youngest artists to chart on the “Billboard” Top 100 after appearing on her father’s joint album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures 2. She contributes a sing-songy guest verse — “It’s your bestie Miss, Miss Westie. Don’t try to test me / It’s gonna get messy / Just, just bless me, bless me” — while getting her hair braided in the music video. On Sunday, she appeared at a Vultures 2 listening party in Phoenix, where she announced her debut to a screaming crowd.

The news comes amid an apparent parenting dispute between Ye and Kim Kardashian West. Ye, who has been open about his diagnosis of bipolar disorder, has been known to share erratic (often antisemitic) remarks on social media. Last week, he posted (then deleted) a note on Instagram urging Kim to remove their children from Sierra Canyon School, calling it “a fake school for celebrities that are used by ‘the system.’” A source reportedly close to Kim told TMZ she is “frustrated with his constant public attacks and naming of the school because it creates safety and security concerns each and every time for their children.”

Seems like North is still attending math class, but either way, she already has the confidence to be a big shot. When asked in the i-D interview who her style icon is, she replied “me.” Emily Montes better watch her back.

