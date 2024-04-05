New York’s Celebrities Felt That Earthquake Too

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Late Friday morning, we New Yorkers were enjoying a break from the rain when we were rudely affronted with a far more alarming meteorological phenomenon: an earthquake. A 4.8 magnitude quake hit 40 miles west of New York near Lebanon, New Jersey, causing tremors throughout all five boroughs and along the East Coast between Philadelphia and Boston.

According to scientists, New York experiences tiny earthquakes every year, but most go undetected. The last time we felt one this widely was in 2011, when a 5.8 seismic event in Virginia caused police to evacuate then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg from City Hall.

Much like 2011, Friday’s quake doesn’t seem to have done much damage. During a noon press conference, Mayor Eric Adams said there had not yet been any reports of “major impacts or injuries,” though one New Jersey family’s potted plant apparently incurred some bruising. But given the fact that living on the East Coast generally does not include feeling tectonic plates shift 20 stories beneath you, the city is a bit on edge. Naturally, a lot of us have found solace on X, where our neighbors are also freaking out (and Googling “What is an aftershock?”). It’s not just the plebs — here’s how New York celebrities are reacting.

not to be weird but was there just an earthquake in new york? — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) April 5, 2024

Did we just have an earthquake?! NYC — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) April 5, 2024

Uh that was an earthquake in NYC???? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 5, 2024

New Yorkers retelling how they survived the earthquake pic.twitter.com/1aVKmqPh5w — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) April 5, 2024

I AM FINE — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 5, 2024

Was anybody having sex during the earthquake? That must have been something to actually feel the earth move! — Dr. Ruth Westheimer (@AskDrRuth) April 5, 2024

Peacock just paid for there to be an earthquake in NYC to promote my new documentary special "Good One: A Show About Jokes" to send the message that it's "earth shattering." Hopefully it didn't disrupt anyone's day. — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) April 5, 2024

Do you think the rats are okay?

