O.J. Simpson Has Died at 76

Photo: Jason Bean/Pool/Getty Images

O.J. Simpson died on Wednesday following a battle with cancer, his family announced. He was 76. According to TMZ, the former football player, whose public persona was permanently altered after he stood trial for the double-murder of his ex-wife and her friend, had recently entered hospice care.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.



He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.



During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.



-The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

Simpson was ultimately acquitted of murder charges and spent the next 30 years as a curious cultural figure. In 1997, a civil court found him liable for the wrongful death of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown-Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. In 2008, he was sentenced to prison for kidnapping, assault, and robbery following an incident in which he broke into a Las Vegas hotel room and stole sports memorabilia at gunpoint. He was released on parole in 2013.

Recent years have seen renewed interest in Simpson and the murder of Nicole Brown-Simpson. In 2016, Ryan Murphy produced The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, the wildly popular miniseries depicting the trial. The same year, the five-part documentary O.J.: Made in America was released, and it went on to win Best Documentary at the Oscars.