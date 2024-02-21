Olivia Rodrigo Is Finally Old Enough to Drink Legally

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Olivia Rodrigo is finally 21. On Monday, the singer shared several photos of herself celebrating with multiple cakes and her many famous friends over the weekend.

“Today is my last day of being able to underage drink (hypothetically) !!!!” she cheekily captioned a series of photos of herself with Iris Apatow, Madison Hu, the Kid Laroi, Tate McRae, Conan Gray, and Finneas O’Connell. The only person missing from the crew — or at least from the photos — was Rodrigo’s boyfriend, Louis Partridge. Still, Rodrigo, wearing a black halter-neck dress with lots of cutouts, looked like she had a memorable night.

A second post shows her jumping up and down while standing beside a five-tier cake with “spill ur guts” in reference to her second album written on it. She captioned the post, “21!!! so grateful for all of the incredible things I’ve been able to experience so far and so excited for all the good times ahead💓💓💓 thx 4 all the love💋”

Rodrigo’s birthday bash seems like the perfect way to start a new year and ramp up to her Guts world tour, which kicks off in Florida on Friday. Congrats on being 21, Olivia.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.